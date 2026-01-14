The Mendez family — Daniel, Kara, Alex and Rose — stands outside the Tallahassee Florida Temple following a visit in December 2024.

PENSACOLA, Florida — When Kara Mendez followed up after an interview about her family’s conversion, she ended her email with a simple line:

“That’s all I could think of for now, hope that helped.”

What she sent wasn’t just helpful — it was sacred.

Her words captured the quiet, step-by-step way the Lord worked in her family’s life long before any of them realized what was unfolding.

Life before the missionaries

Kara and Daniel Mendez are high school sweethearts. They grew up together on the same military base in California, married in 2005, and began a life shaped by constant movement. Daniel Mendez served in the military, and over 14 years they moved six times, including three cross-country moves.

Like many military families, they learned how to adapt quickly, rebuild community and keep going.

Spiritually, their story was more complicated.

Kara Mendez grew up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her parents were sealed in the temple in 1972 and raised eight children in the Church. Kara attended Primary and remembers long Sundays at church. Just before she turned 12, right before entering Young Women, her family stopped attending.

“I don’t remember why,” she said. “I was young and didn’t ask. I just knew we weren’t going anymore.”

From that point on, church faded quietly into the background of her life.

As adults, Kara and Daniel Mendez believed in God and visited various Christian churches as they moved, but they never joined one.

“No matter where we moved,” Kara Mendez said, “the missionaries always seemed to find us. And every time, I would answer the door and say, ‘No thank you. We’re good.’”

For nearly 17 years of marriage, that answer stayed the same.

A miracle in hindsight

By early 2022, life felt full — and heavy.

Daniel Mendez was gone often for work, missing family moments. Kara was working and taking online classes. Their children, Alex and Rose Mendez, were busy with school and sports. Everything looked fine on the outside, but inside, there was strain.

“Life just felt heavy,” Daniel Mendez said. “I was struggling with inner peace and didn’t really know why.”

That spring, the family was preparing for yet another move — their seventh, scheduled for June 2022. But a few months before, Daniel Mendez requested a one-year extension at his current duty station.

He got it. They stayed. At the time, it felt like a logistical relief. In hindsight, the family sees that it was a miracle.

Daniel, Alex and Rose Mendez, center, stand with Kara Mendez and with the missionaries following their baptisms in Pensacola, Florida, in June 2022. | Provided by Kara Mendez

‘I have a feeling we need this’

In late April 2022, two missionaries knocked on the Mendezes’ door.

That detail alone wasn’t new. What was new was that Kara Mendez wasn’t the one who answered.

She was in her office studying when Daniel Mendez went to the door instead.

Earlier that evening, the missionaries had been praying for direction. It was their first day in the area, and they didn’t know where to begin. After praying together, one of them opened the area map on his phone, zoomed in and tapped the first name he saw.

It was Kara Mendez.

They followed that prompting, stopping to talk with people along the way. By the time they reached the Mendez home, it was already dark. Still, they felt impressed to knock.

Later, Daniel Mendez knocked on his wife’s office door and said something that immediately caught her attention.

“It was the missionaries,” he told her.

Kara Mendez said she knew something had happened right away — his eyes looked watery.

“I asked him, ‘Did you tell them ‘no thank you’?’” Kara Mendez recalled.

“He said, ‘No. I have a feeling we need this. I invited them to come back.’”

That feeling came from a simple moment.

The missionaries asked if they could leave a blessing on the home. Daniel Mendez agreed. They knelt right there on the doorstep and offered a prayer.

“That blessing was the nicest thing anyone had ever done for us,” he later said. “I had tears coming down my face. I called my mom right after because I couldn’t explain it, but I knew something had changed.”

Kara Mendez said one of the missionaries remembered the moment just as clearly.

“It was one of the strongest feelings of peace I had felt in my whole mission,” she said he told her. “I knew we weren’t the only ones feeling it.”

That prayer — offered on a dark doorstep, became the beginning of everything.

Attending Church for the first time together

The missionaries returned and met with the family twice, once while Daniel was away on the ship and once when he was home. They left reading material and a Book of Mormon, then invited the family to church.

Their first Sunday attending was May 8, 2022 — Mother’s Day.

Daniel Mendez was working, so his wife went alone with the children.

“When we walked in,” she said, “the bishop stood up to speak, and I realized we already knew him.”

His son did wrestling with Alex. They had spent time together at practices and tournaments, never once discussing church.

“He had been in our lives all along,” she said, “and we didn’t even know he was the bishop.”

They went back the following Sunday. And the next.

By May 22, 2022, Daniel’s ship had returned, and he joined them for his first Sunday at church.

Remembering and learning

Alex Mendez, center, stands with the missionaries who taught his family in Pensacola, Florida, in June 2022. | Provided by Kara Mendez

The missionaries continued teaching one to two times a week. They taught the Restoration and the plan of salvation and invited the family, including Alex and Rose, to read passages from the Book of Mormon and share what they learned.

For Kara Mendez, much of it felt like remembering.

“A lot came back to me,” she said. “Primary songs, doctrines I hadn’t thought about in years — but this time, I understood them differently. As an adult. As a choice.”

For Daniel Mendez, the gospel took root while he was underway.

“I read the Book of Mormon at night,” he said. “That’s when I really knew this was right for our family.”

He was also struck by how the Church functioned.

“The bishop isn’t paid. No one is,” Daniel Mendez said. “People just serve. The organization, the service, the way the youth are involved — it felt real.”

Making sacred covenants with God

Daniel, Alex and Rose Mendez were baptized on June 4, 2022.

They had planned to gather in the Primary room, but so many ward members came to support them that the baptism was moved into the chapel.

“It almost didn’t happen,” Kara Mendez wrote. Her husband’s work schedule was uncertain, and one of the missionaries had been transferred the week before. Kara personally called the mission president to ask if he could return for the baptism.

The missionary president said yes.

The day was filled with joy and fellowship, they recalled.

Continuing forward

Alex Mendez stands outside the Tallahassee Florida Temple as he prepares to serve as a missionary in Brazil in June 2025. | Provided by Kara Mendez

In the years since, the Mendez family has continued forward together.

They received patriarchal blessings — all three on the same day, a rare exception. Later, the same patriarch sealed their family in the Birmingham Alabama Temple. One of the missionaries who taught them was able to attend with special permission.

During that sealing, mention was made of future children.

At the time, Kara Mendez thought their family was complete. Daniel Mendez never did.

Their youngest son, Mikey, was born later — the first child in their family born into the covenant.

“When we told Alex and Rose,” Kara Mendez said, “both of them said the same thing: ‘He’s the first one born into the Church.’ They understood how special that was.”

Alex now serves as a missionary in Brazil, teaching the same gospel that found his family at their front door.

“I never thought my life would look like this,” he said. “But I understand what it feels like to be on the other side of the door. I share our story with people who are unsure, because I was one of them.”

Rose said she looks toward her future with faith and intention, with a family that now walks the gospel path together.

Saying yes

Mikey Mendez lays on the grass on the grounds of the Tallahassee Florida Temple in December 2025. | Provided by Kara Mendez

Kara Mendez ended her email the same way their story began — simply.

What stands out most isn’t a loud or dramatic moment, but a sacred one.

A faith set aside. A simple prayer. And a Savior who never stopped reaching for them.

“We thought we were just saying yes to a prayer,” Daniel Mendez said.

“But we were really saying yes to a whole new life.”

— Danielle Rogers is the Pensacola Florida Stake assistant communications director. Portions of this story were originally published on the stake Facebook page.