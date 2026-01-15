Worldwide Relief Society devotional to be held in March

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, record a message for the Relief Society worldwide devotional to be viewed in local gatherings on or near March 17, 2026.

All women — and young women turning 18 in 2026 — are invited to participate in a worldwide devotional and testimony meeting on or near March 17 to celebrate the founding and purpose of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, will share messages during a recorded broadcast.

President Johnson said: “There is healing and strength when sisters gather together. In these moments, the Savior allows us to feel His love through one another.”

The information was released in a Jan. 15 letter to ward and stake leaders and a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026, is the 184th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society, which occurred in Nauvoo, Illinois, March 17, 1842. Relief Society sisters are invited to gather to watch the broadcast as wards, branches or stakes on a day that meets local needs.

The letter and event notice explain that the broadcast will be 30-40 minutes. Local meetings can be opened and closed with prayer and include a testimony meeting after viewing the broadcast.

President Johnson said the presidency desires that sisters everywhere will accept the Savior’s invitation to come unto Him and find relief. She said preparation for this broadcast has been guided by a deep awareness of the needs of sisters everywhere. “The Savior knows your heart and your circumstances. We have felt His love for each of you,” she said.

Sister Dennis said unity and encouragement are found in Relief Society: “The Lord is with us as we turn to Him. He asks us to support each other, and we look forward to being together as sisters to feel His love and to cheer each other on.”

The broadcast will be available for download beginning March 8 on Gospel Library, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and The Church’s Living the Gospel YouTube channel.

Additional video resources

The Relief Society general presidency and general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Also on March 8, several brief discussion videos will be released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Gospel Library. These videos each last two to four minutes and feature members of the Relief Society general advisory council.

The videos cover important topics designed to assist local Relief Society leaders in supporting and uplifting sisters they serve, explained the Church’s letter and notice.

Topics addressed in these videos include:

Finding strength and relief in Jesus Christ

Managing competing priorities

Building emotional resilience

Staying committed when facing offense, hurt or trials

Discovering the divine design of families

Said Sister Yee: “We are all sisters in the Lord’s work. Each of us is learning and growing through His grace. We hope this broadcast and additional resources help you to feel His love and grow together.”

These discussion videos can be viewed at the same time as the broadcast or throughout the year as resources for counseling in Sunday Relief Society meetings, women’s conferences, Relief Society activities and personal study.

Local Relief Society presidencies are invited to prayerfully consider how to incorporate these additional videos in ways that bless and support the sisters they serve.