Who is speaking at BYU Women’s Conference 2026?

BYU Women’s Conference committee members and service committee members embrace on stage after the closing session of the 49th BYU Women’s Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The 2026 BYU Women’s Conference will feature keynote presentations by Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offering the concluding keynote address.

Other keynote presentations will be given by Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese and his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, as well as Sheri L. Dew, a former counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and current executive vice president of Deseret Management Corporation, and Sandra Rogers, international vice president at BYU.

The list of keynote speakers was announced by two members of the 2026 BYU Women’s Conference committee, Lorelie Sander and Jennefer Johnson, in a live video streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

“We are so grateful and so thrilled at the opportunity to hear from all these wonderful speakers,” said Sander.

BYU Women’s Conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of Latter-day Saint women in the world and has been bringing women together since 1976.

This year, the conference will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, with activities and events starting on Wednesday, April 29, and concluding on Friday, May 1, on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah.

The 2026 theme — “May we arise and shine forth as women of light” — draws from remarks given by Sister Wendy W. Nelson, wife of the late President Russell M. Nelson. Sister Nelson spoke several times at the annual women’s event and was the chairwoman of the organizing committee in 1999 and 2000.

This year’s theme takes a quote from her 2000 address titled “Solving Our Marriage and Family Problems through Celestial Therapy,” as she said, “May we arise and shine forth as women of light.”

More than 80 sessions from roughly 160 presenters will be taught on a variety of topics, including strengthening womanhood and sisterhood, in-depth learning of gospel principles, or gaining insights into communication, relationships, practical issues, parenting or family and marriage.

Information about registration and conference fees can be found on the BYU Women’s Conference website at womensconference.byu.edu/registration.