An FSY counselor and company of youth meet at a For the Strength of Youth session in Salt Lake City in 2025.

Beldon Clark, from Chesapeake, Virginia, wanted to be a counselor at For the Strength of Youth conferences because when he was a young man attending FSY, he had “amazing” counselors who helped him feel Jesus Christ’s love.

So when Clark returned from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he applied to be an FSY counselor, first working the summer of 2025. He’ll be an assistant coordinator during the summer of 2026.

“I love the gospel, and I love my Savior, Jesus Christ, and I want other people to have experiences with Christ,” Clark said. “Not the same way I did, but in similar ways where they get to know Him personally. And so I wanted to help the youth do that.”

Beldon Clark, left, takes a photo with other staff and youth at a For the Strength of Youth session in 2025. | Provided by Beldon Clark

FSY is designed for youth ages 14 and older to apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their lives. The five-day conferences offer devotionals, classes and activities. They also foster faith, personal growth and social connections — and they’re staffed almost entirely by young adults.

More male counselors and wellness coordinators of either gender are needed at FSY conferences in the United States and Canada this summer. A “My Calling” email from the Church encourages young single adults to find out more at FSYCounselor.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

FSY employment is “more than a job,” the hiring website states. Working at FSY is a resume builder that develops interpersonal skills and professional leadership experience in a gospel-centered environment. “Lead and mentor youth while building your testimony of Jesus Christ and theirs,” the site says.

Taylor Alba, right, an FSY wellness coordinator, takes a photo with other staff at a For the Strength of Youth conference in 2025. | Taylor Alba

Taylor Alba, from Bluffdale, Utah, worked as a wellness coordinator last year.

“Every day was different,” she said. “You had no idea what was going to happen because your job was so unique to the circumstances that happened that day.”

This coming summer, Alba will again work at FSY as a wellness coordinator.

“As a wellness coordinator, we are in charge of taking care of everybody’s physical well-being, but we also get to help with the spiritual well-being too, which I loved,” she said.

What to know for potential applicants

An FSY counselor takes a photo of youth at a For the Strength of Youth conference in Salt Lake City in 2025. | Devin Anderton

Applicants must hold a current temple recommend and be at least 19 years old by June 1, 2026.

They must be available to work four or more weeks this summer during the FSY conferences. In the United States, those dates are May 24-Aug. 8, and in Canada, the dates are June 29-Aug. 14.

One year of FSY experience is preferred to be an assistant coordinator and wellness coordinator, while two years of FSY experience is preferred to be a session coordinator. Those with medical training are invited to apply for the wellness coordinator position.

In-person and online training are required in May and June, completed in Utah for U.S. staff and in Calgary, Alberta, for Canadian staff.

Weekly compensation ranges from $800–$1,100 in the U.S. and $1,089–$1,498 in Canada. Staff members receive housing and food during the weeks they work, as well as a travel allowance.

Why work at FSY

Taylor Alba, right, an FSY wellness coordinator, takes a photo with youth and staff at a For the Strength of Youth conference in 2025. | Taylor Alba

Alba said she now feels more prepared for her future in the medical field because of her experience as a wellness coordinator at FSY.

As she helped youth who got hurt or felt sick, she saw their courage and the smiles on their faces. One girl who felt homesickness and stress about being away from home improved as Alba and her counselors comforted her, prayed with her and made sure she was physically well.

Every day was different, Alba said, and she built close friendships with the other staff.

“One of my favorite lessons is that God loves all of His children,” she said, adding, “If anyone was thinking about applying to be a wellness coordinator, I would say absolutely apply because it was one of the best experiences of my life, and I often reflect on that time.”

Wellness coordinators tend to a participant at a For the Strength of Youth conference in Salt Lake City in 2025. | Devin Anderton

Clark said he wasn’t expecting such a loving community at FSY, or for other staff members to become his close friends.

Besides being a job, the experience is life-changing, Clark said, as he grew closer to Jesus Christ and helped many people have more personal experiences with the Savior.

In this way, serving at FSY was similar to serving a mission for him.

“On your mission you teach people about Christ and help them have [what is], most of the time, first contact with the Savior and with our Heavenly Father,” Clark said. “In FSY you’re helping youth have that same experience. They may know a lot of gospel principles, but they don’t have many experiences one-on-one with the Savior. And so you’re helping them have those experiences that can change their lives.”