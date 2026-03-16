The March Madness logo is seen at the Delta Center for the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

As college basketball’s March Madness prepares to tip off, several teams feature members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are ready to showcase their skills on the basketball court.

In the men’s NCAA tournament, Brigham Young University, a No. 6 seed, will play either Texas or North Carolina State in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, March 19. Team members who served missions include:

Saunders and Baker both suffered season-ending injuries during the season.

TCU guard Tanner Toolson, right, drives to the basket against BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) during a game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Provo, Utah. | AP

Utah State University, a No. 9 seed and the Mountain West Conference champs, will match up with No. 8 seed Villanova on Friday, March 20, in San Diego, California.

Aggie junior guard Mason Falslev, the conference player of the year, served in the Arizona Scottsdale and the Brazil Santos missions.

Utah State guard Mason Falslev (12) dribbles the ball as Nevada guard Corey Camper Jr. defends on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Dallin Hall’s No. 3-seed Virginia Cavaliers will face No. 14-seed Wright State on Friday, March 20, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The former BYU guard, from Plain City, Utah, served in the California Fresno Mission.

For No. 13 seed Hawaii, Hunter Erickson, of Provo, Utah, served in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission, and Isaac Johnson, of American Fork, Utah, served in the Ohio Cincinnati Mission. The Rainbow Warriors will take on No. 4 seed Arkansas on Thursday, March 19, in Portland.

Virginia guard Dallin Hall (30) plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Tallahassee, Florida. | AP

Tanner Toolson, of Vancouver, Washington, began his college career at BYU before transferring to Utah Valley University and now plays for TCU. His ninth-seed Horned Frogs will face No. 8 Ohio State on Thursday, March 19, in Greenville, South Carolina. Toolson, the son of former BYU star Andy Toolson, served in the Florida Jacksonville Mission.

TCU guard Tanner Toolson (55) shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. | AP

Jake Wahlin, a native of Provo, served his mission in Lithuania. His No. 8 seed Clemson Tigers will play No. 9 Iowa on Friday, March 19, in Tampa, Florida.

Clemson forward Jake Wahlin (10) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Clemson, South Carolina. | Scott Kinser, Associated Press

Collin Chandler, of Farmington, Utah, served his mission in West Africa’s Sierra Leone and in London, England. His No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats, led by former BYU coach Mark Pope, will open the tournament against No. 10 Santa Clara on Friday, March 19, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Senior forward Jaxon Kohler, of American Fork, is a Latter-day Saint who plays for Michigan State. The No. 3-seeded Spartans play No. 14 North Dakota State in the first round in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, March 19.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, drives against Indiana's Race Thompson during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. | Al Goldis, Associated Press

Utah Valley received a No. 4 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will host George Washington on Wednesday, March 18, in the tournament’s first round. UVU players who served missions include:

Utah Valley guard Jackson Holcombe, center, puts up a shot against Cal Baptist during the WAC tournament championship game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Courtesy Utah Valley Athletics

The BYU women’s basketball team is headed to the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament where the Cougars will host Alabama A&M in the first round on Thursday, March 18.