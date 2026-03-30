2 Latter-day Saint young women in Dominican Republic honored for academic achievements

Sidney Peralta waves to the camera after receiving a degree in industrial psychology from the Open University for Adults at the Sans Soucí Port, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 2026.

Two young women from the Dominican Republic, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were recently recognized for their academic achievements.

In March, Sidney Elizabeth Peralta Veloz overcame the challenges of living with a disability to earn a bachelor’s degree with honors from the Open University for Adults in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

In February, Melody Fernández of Santo Domingo was the only representative from the Dominican Republic to receive official recognition at the Harvard Model United Nations 2026, a prestigious youth academic and diplomatic conference.

Both young women’s stories were reported on the Church’s Spanish-language Caribbean Newsroom.

Sidney Peralta

When she was young, a college degree seemed out of reach for Peralta. Growing up with physical disabilities, she encountered closed doors at various educational institutions, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

But her mother said her daughter always demonstrated high intelligence, as well as perseverance and faith in Jesus Christ.

Her family persistently sought opportunities until they successfully enabled her to integrate into the educational system and fully develop her capabilities.

Sidney Peralta, seated in the center, receives a degree in industrial psychology from the Open University for Adults at the Sans Soucí Port, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During her university studies, virtual learning allowed her to overcome mobility and accessibility barriers while facilitating professional training.

At a ceremony on March 9, Peralta received her industrial psychology degree with Magna Cum Laude honors for outstanding academic performance.

Peralta said her educational experience was “wonderful” and deeply meaningful, both academically and personally.

“I was able to expand my professional knowledge while also growing as a person in the process,” she said.

Sidney Peralta poses for a photo after receiving a degree in industrial psychology from the Open University for Adults at the Sans Soucí Port, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Peralta expressed gratitude for her faith and credited the Lord for providing constant guidance in her life.

“I know God’s plan is perfect and that if we place our trust in Him, all things will work together for good; we need only be patient and have faith,” she said. “I am deeply grateful to have had this opportunity, and I hope to be able to put everything I have learned into practice to serve and love others just as Jesus Christ did.”

Melody Fernández

In February, Fernández was the only representative from the Dominican Republic to receive official recognition at the Harvard Model United Nations 2026, a platform for young leaders to develop public speaking, diplomacy and critical analysis skills, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Fernández participated in debates representing Belize within the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, where she analyzed topics related to regional development, social challenges and international cooperation.

Melody Fernández, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, displays her certificates after participating in the Harvard Model United Nations in February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Her contribution was distinguished by the soundness of her arguments, her negotiation skills and her ability to build consensus within her committee. These qualities earned her a distinction given exclusively to delegates demonstrating leadership and academic rigor during the sessions.

Participation required weeks of intense preparation, study and analysis of multilateral issues. Despite some moments of uncertainty before the trip, Fernández drew strength from her faith in Jesus Christ and support from family and friends, who encouraged her to embrace the opportunity for academic and personal growth.