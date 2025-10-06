Formerly a goalkeeper for a soccer club in southern Chile, Pablo Arteaga paused his promising soccer career to serve a Latter-day Saint mission in Argentina in September 2025.

Pablo Arteaga had worked hard for the opportunity to play professional soccer, and his efforts were beginning to pay off.

As the starting goalkeeper for the Imperial Unido soccer club in southern Chile, Arteaga was attracting interest from scouts and receiving offers to play for higher pay.

Then earlier this year, Arteaga surprised his team by choosing to pause his promising soccer career and serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, according to a Sept. 23 article from the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Pablo Arteaga, center, stands with two missionaries outside a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse. Arteaga began serving in the Argentina Mendoza Mission in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“On the field, I enjoyed winning, but inside the temple, it was different —a feeling of lasting joy," he said. “I decided I wanted to serve a mission.”

A native of Iquique, Chile, Arteaga was raised in a family with a passion for soccer. Both his father and grandfather played the position of goalkeeper.

At age 8, Arteaga began following in their footsteps by playing for local teams. As a teenager, he joined Imperial Unido, where he worked his way up to become the starting goalkeeper and began to excel.

His life took a spiritual turn through his attendance at seminary and service in the Concepción Chile Temple. In seminary, he said he listened to a talk by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, that strengthened his testimony.

Left, Jenny Karim Ponce, an aunt; Jenny Ponce, Pablo Arteaga's mother; Pablo Arteaga; his sister Paloma Arteaga; and father, Pablo Arteaga Durán, smile after attending a stake conference in Temuco, Chile, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I felt a peace and happiness I couldn’t find in soccer,” he said.

At a time when Arteaga’s soccer career seemed poised to take off, he felt a strong desire to serve a mission, a decision that wasn’t easy.

“They offered me a chance to continue, even with a pay raise,” he said. “But that night, after praying and talking with my family, I felt a burning feeling in my heart that serving was the right thing to do. I immediately called my coaches and explained that I wouldn’t be continuing. It was an act of faith and conviction.”

Pablo Arteaga stands in front of the Concepción Chile Temple in Concepción, Chile, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Arteaga, a member of the Nueva Imperial Ward in the Temuco Chile Cautín Stake, has been supported by his family, leaders and ward members. His desire to serve was also inspired by his sister, who served in the Argentina Neuquén Mission.

“We were not that committed as a family before. Now I feel like we have made a lot of progress together,” he said. “I’ve seen the Lord’s hand in our home since I decided to serve.”

Pablo Arteaga points to a welcome sign outside a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Temuco, Chile, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old Arteaga began serving in the Argentina Mendoza Mission. Before leaving, he expressed respect and affection for the Argentine people, rivals of Chile in soccer.

“Some people talk about a soccer rivalry between Chile and Argentina, but I know they are a wonderful people,” he said. “I am happy to be able to share with them and preach the gospel. It is like a dream that the Lord allows me to serve so closely, with such noble people.”

Left, Pablo Arteaga, Juan Meriño, Bishop Carlos Pardos and Daniel Zubiqueta stand outside the Concepción Chile Temple in Concepción, Chile, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Arteaga encouraged other youth to trust in the Lord and consider missionary service.

“The Lord knows our potential, and His way is always greater than ours,” he said. “Hold fast to prayer, to the temple and trust that if we sacrifice something good, the Lord will give us something better.”

Arteaga is now one of 80,000 missionaries serving in 450 missions worldwide. Many leave their studies, careers and other personal opportunities to teach others about Jesus Christ and provide service to those in need. Learn more about missionary work at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Right, Pablo Arteaga stands outside a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Temuco, Chile, with his mother Jenny Ponce, his sister Paloma Arteaga, and his father, Pablo Arteaga Durán, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints