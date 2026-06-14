The special role of the only French-speaking ward in the United States

Members of the Lehi 35th Ward (French) in the Lehi Utah Central Stake pose for a photo outside the meetinghouse after a baby blessing on May 3, 2026, in Lehi, Utah.

When Patrick and Anne-Marie Gérard moved to Utah from Versailles, France, in 2021, Sunday worship became difficult.

Patrick Gérard spoke some English from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States. Anne-Marie Gérard’s only other language was Italian.

“The first year was kind of tough,” Patrick Gérard said. “I was praying to Heavenly Father. I said, ‘What can I do to help my wife be part of the discussion?’”

That prayer would eventually lead to the creation of what is now the only French-speaking Latter-day Saint ward in the United States.

Established in February 2025, the Lehi 35th Branch (French) grew rapidly as members from across Utah sought opportunities to worship in their native language. Within nine months, the branch had grown enough to become a ward — the Lehi 35th Ward (French) in the Lehi Utah Central Stake.

Members of the then Lehi 35th Branch (French) presidency — President Carter Charles from Haiti, center, and his counselors Patrick Gérard, left, and Jaron Mutombo, right — smile for a photo Feb. 9, 2025, in Lehi, Utah. | Provided by Jaron Mutombo

Patrick Gérard said he often heard members express gratitude for the new branch. During sacrament meetings, several members shared testimonies that they had prayed for a French-speaking congregation.

“When other members say they prayed for a branch, a French-speaking branch, that’s something,” Gérard said.

As one of two French-speaking units in Utah, the congregation reflects the diverse culture of the Church. French-speaking branches are also found in Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland.

The members bring with them a variety of cultures, traditions and experiences while sharing a common language of worship. It provides an opportunity to learn, serve and share faith in a language that feels at home.

Jaron Mutombo, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, joined the congregation in February 2025 and soon accepted a calling as second counselor in the new branch presidency. He said worshipping in French has strengthened his ability to connect with gospel teachings and share his testimony.

“Worshipping in French is such a blessing,” he said. “I grew up in the Church speaking French. As Latter-day Saints, we have a particular vocabulary of being able to express feelings, being taught in a language we understand the best helps a lot.”

Mutombo said attending church in an unfamiliar language can be isolating. Many individuals in that situation may leave immediately after meetings because connecting with others feels difficult.

Members of the Lehi 35th Branch (French) choir sing during a meeting on Feb. 9, 2025, in Lehi, Utah. The branch is now a ward. | Provided by Jaron Mutombo

He said the French-speaking ward provides a different experience.

People who do not have much in common come together to worship God, “and right after the meeting they connect meaningfully as brothers and sisters in the Lord,” Mutombo said. “We meet regularly to make sure everyone is seen and valued.”

French is spoken throughout Europe, Africa, North America, the Caribbean and several islands in the South Pacific, resulting in different accents, dialects and cultural traditions among ward members.

Despite those differences, the ward’s bishop, Bishop Daryl Lee, said members are drawn together by a common desire to worship and serve in a language that feels familiar.

Bishop Lee describes a “magnetic pull” to the ward and often thinks of Doctrine and Covenants 90:11 as he watches members be drawn from around the world to gather each week.

“For it shall come to pass in that day, that every man shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue, and in his own language,” the scripture says.

For Gérard, the ward represents an answer to a prayer offered years ago on behalf of his wife. What began as a desire to help one person feel included has grown into a congregation where more than 150 French-speaking Latter-day Saints from around the world can worship, serve and belong.