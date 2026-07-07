New Latter-day Saint meetinghouse opens for ward in Trinidad and Tobago

A new meetinghouse opened for members of the Curepe Ward in the Port of Spain Trinidad Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, in July 2026.

A new meetinghouse has opened for members of the Curepe Ward in the Port of Spain Trinidad Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago.

“The opening of this new meetinghouse marks more than just a new building: it represents faith, growth and the blessings that come from years of patience and anticipation,” a news release said.

The Church’s Caribbean Area first announced the new meetinghouse on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Curepe Ward shared a meetinghouse with the Arima Ward for nearly a decade before the new meetinghouse was ready for use, according to a news release.

Members recently gathered to tour the new building. The event was described as “a joyful occasion filled with gratitude and excitement.”

The chapel inside the new meetinghouse for the Curepe Ward, Port of Spain Trinidad Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Of all the meetinghouse’s features, members were most excited about two new additions: a mother’s room and a gathering space for young adults.

“Mothers expressed their excitement and appreciation for having a comfortable, private space to care for their young children while still feeling connected to worship services,” the news release said.

“The young single adults in attendance were especially excited about the opportunities the space will provide to strengthen their friendships, build faith and foster a greater sense of community through meaningful activities and gatherings.”

Members left the event with “renewed enthusiasm and gratitude, looking forward to worshipping and serving together in their new Church home,” the news release said.

A new meetinghouse opened for members of the Curepe Ward in the Port of Spain Trinidad Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago, the southernmost island country in the Caribbean, sits just seven miles off the coast of Venezuela.

The first native members joined the Church in the late 1970s, and the first Latter-day Saint branch was organized in 1980.

A hymnbook and music stand rest next to the pulpit in a new meetinghouse for members of the Curepe Ward in the Port of Spain Trinidad Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1988, with more than 1,000 members in the country, the Church received government recognition, opening the door to full-scale missionary work. Trinidad and Tobago has since become a center of strength for Latter-day Saints in the Caribbean.

Today, more than 3,400 members worship and serve in 10 congregations.

Learn more about the Church in Trinidad and Tobago at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.