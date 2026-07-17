Hip Hop Homies helps dancers with Down syndrome find friendship and joy

All members of the "Hip Hop Homies with Xtra Chromies" dance group smile after a performance in Mesa, Arizona, on May 15, 2026. There are currently over 60 members in the group.

As Carol Tingey, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reflects on the beginning of the Hip Hop Homies dance club, she never expected to learn as much as she did.

About 10 years ago, Tingey prayed for a meaningful way to spend her time. The answer came clearly: organize a hip-hop dance group for her friends.

Although she had no formal dance experience, Tingey took the initiative and called her friends with Down syndrome whom she had met in high school in Mesa, Arizona, inviting them to join the group. Beginning with just eight dancers, she launched “Hip Hop Homies with the Xtra Chromies” in 2016 in Mesa.

Three members of the Hip Hop Homies with Xtra Chromies pose during a photo shoot in Mesa, Arizona, in February 2026. | Provided by Carol Tingey

“I don’t have any dance background, but I do know that my friends with Down syndrome loved music and dance,” Tingey said. “They dance with joy, and they don’t care if they are the best at it. They dance because they love it.”

The group began by performing in small recitals for parents and at activities for local church youth groups in Arizona. Today, Hip Hop Homies performs for much larger audiences, including NBA halftime shows and, most recently, the Stadium of Fire celebration in Provo, Utah.

At the latter July 4 event, 14 of the 65 dancers in total performed in front of thousands of community members, with their nearly four-minute routine showcased each dancer’s unique personality and style.

The Hip Hop Homies with Xtra Chromies pose while on stage during their performance at the Stadium of Fire in Provo, Utah, on July 4, 2026. | Provided by Ale Ray

Ale Ray, mother of Hip Hop Homies member Mario Ray, attended the performance and said every performance fills her family with joy.

“It brings so much joy and happiness,” Ale Ray said. “Even though we are not in the performance at all, it is so wonderful. That’s what they share with so many people.”

Mario Ray joined Hip Hop Homies three and a half years ago after watching one of the group’s performances at his local stake center. At the time, the classes were full, so he waited patiently for an opportunity to join.

When Mario Ray was finally able to become a member of the group, Ale Ray said she watched his confidence and joy grow.

Mario Ray dances in front of a large crowd with the Hip Hop Homies with Xtra Chromies during the Stadium of Fire event in Provo, Utah, on July 4, 2026. | Provided by Ale Ray

“One of the main things the class has provided for Mario is a place where he feels involved,” Ale Ray said. “He loves to share joy. He loves to dance. He loves his friends. He loves all the other Homies.”

For many of the dancers, Hip Hop Homies has become more than a dance class. It has become a community where lasting friendships are formed.

Member of the Hip Hop Homies with Xtra Chromies group embrace for a hug on Oct. 15, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. | Provided by Carol Tingey

Barb Wilkins, mother of group member Eric Wilkins, said the highlight of her son’s week is reuniting with his friends at practice. Each gathering contains a prayer, cheer and a group hug.

“We saw our kids happy and interacting,” Barb Wilkins said. “They have friends — good friends. They call each other, text each other and spend time together. … They can hardly wait for the next Hip Hop Homies activity so they can see their friends.”

Wilkins said the group has filled an important need for many adults with Down syndrome.

“After high school, it gets more difficult for our kids to maintain a social circle,” she said. “Most of their friends disperse. Some go to college, some work, and some marry. Our kids are no longer in an environment where they see people every day. Hip Hop Homies has provided a space where friendships can form and be sustained. New skills can be learned, and a social network can thrive.”

Carol Tingey, left, embraces Kennedy Swartz in a hug on July 30, 2025, in Gilbert, Arizona. | Provided by Carol Tingey

Tingey originally started the group because of the friendships she developed with classmates in high school. Today, she has helped more than 60 individuals become part of Hip Hop Homies, creating opportunities for friendship, fitness and a place to share the light of Christ.

She said that through every performance, she not only watches the dancers share their talents but also learns from the example they set.

“It’s been a huge blessing in my life for more than 40 years to associate with them,” Tingey said. “It is such a blessing to watch them and see the light come on. They learn the same things I do, which is that they have so much to teach us. They are just such an awesome group of people. As I tell people, they’re not perfect people, although they’re the closest to it that I know.”