Elder in a cape: Limited in words, service missionary acts with love and kindness

Elder Welch poses with his cape at the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia. Elder Hatch began his missionary service in June 2024 and will conclude in June 2026.

Each Wednesday at 9 a.m., Elder Nathan Welch arrives at the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia. Some days, he shows up wearing in a cape, but every day he comes with love and joy.

“His gift is love,” said Darrell Welch, Elder Welch’s father. “He encourages others, shows love quickly and openly to all around him. He doesn’t need public accolades to motivate him; it’s just an everyday use of the gift he was born with.”

Elder Welch smile while serving at the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia. He began his missionary service in June 2024. | Provided by Darrell Welch

Elder Welch, from the Huntington First Ward in the Huntington West Virginia Stake, has Down syndrome. As the youngest of six children and having watched four siblings serve missions, he always desired to serve his own mission. His parents never thought it possible.

“Our current stake president came to us with the possibility of a service mission, and all three of us were instantly excited,” said Darrell Welch of he, his son and his wife, Melissa Welch.

With his family’s help, Elder Welch started his two-year service mission in June 2024. His parents assist him by driving him to service locations, serving alongside him, helping maintain his schedule and accompanying him to interviews, meetings and transfers.

Elder Welch helps clean up a neighbors yard in Huntington, West Virginia. Elder Hatch began his missionary service in June 2024 and will conclude in June 2026. | Provided by Darrell Welch

“We didn’t realize then how much of a commitment it would be for the whole family,” Darrell Welch said. “I love to stand back and watch him go. It is amazing to see his complete love for all the missionaries.”

Elder Welch has verbal communication challenges that limit his ability to preach the gospel vocally, so he shares his testimony through love and actions.

Darrell Welch said that at each missionary meeting, he has watched his son become more outgoing, greeting all new missionaries with hugs, handshakes or fist bumps.

Elder Welch helps package food at Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia. Elder Hatch began his missionary service in June 2024 and will conclude in June 2026. | Provided by Darrell Welch

Sister Sharlet Bouchelle, Elder Welch’s service adviser, said: “He fist bumps every new missionary as they come in. In the summertime, he has cold water for the new missionaries. They all know Elder Welch. They love Elder Welch.”

Sister Bouchelle and her husband, Elder Joe Bouchelle, have worked with Elder Welch for over a year. They serve alongside the service missionaries in the West Virginia Charleston Mission.

“It’s just a little slice of heaven to interact with these missionaries who are so pure and so wanting to serve,” said Elder Bouchelle. “They truly have a desire to serve all of God’s children.”

During one service project at the food bank, Elder and Sister Bouchelle had the opportunity to join. Elder Welch served men in a drug rehab program. Sister Bouchelle noted that they came from different backgrounds and their individual tough lives.

After an hour and a half of serving with these men, Elder Welch made an impression.

“They were all in love with him by the end of our hour and a half of service,” said Sister Bouchelle. “You could just see them soften just from being around him. That’s just his influence on people.”

His parents have seen his confidence and love for the people he is serving grow throughout his mission.

“We see our son sharing his love with everyone he works with,” Darrell Welch said. “He doesn’t see the people in addiction recovery any differently than he sees other volunteers. It’s the closest I’ve seen to someone seeing others as the Savior does.”

Elder Welch carries a stack of boxes at the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, West Virginia. Elder Hatch began his missionary service in June 2024 and will conclude in June 2026. | Provided by Darrell Welch

Sister Bouchelle reflected on whether the Savior served a teaching mission or a service mission, concluding that all missionaries represent the Savior’s love and personal mission.

“Every interaction we have with our missionaries strengthens our testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus’ love for all Their children. It is the essence of true religion,” she said, adding that Elder Welch “just teaches us how simple it can be to follow the Savior’s example.”

Elder Welch will conclude his missionary service this summer. Until then, he will continue serving in the Savior’s way and, as Elder Bouchelle emphasized, loving with “love unfeigned.”

Elder Welch smiles with a group of cheerleaders in Huntington, West Virginia. Elder Hatch began his missionary service in June 2024 and will conclude in June 2026. | Provided by Darrell Welch