Sister Kathleen McBride Crockett, wife of Elder Keith Crockett, dies at age 90

Keith Crockett and Kathleen McBride Crockett served as served as temple president and matron for The Gila Valley Arizona Temple from 2010 to 2012.

After a life of service to her family, the Church and the community, Sister Kathleen McBride Crockett, wife of Elder Keith Crockett, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, died on Aug. 2, 2026, in Pima, Arizona. She was 90 years old.

Sister Crockett served alongside Elder Crockett as he served as a General Authority Seventy from 2000 to 2004. The two also served as mission leaders in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission from 1993 to 1996 as well as the president and matron of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple from 2010 to 2012.

Kathleen “Katy” McBride was born in Safford, Arizona, on Jan. 14, 1936, the third of five children of Harold Rexal and Lydia Fay Nelson McBride. Her obituary states that her siblings were some of her closest friends and that she retained cherished friendships from childhood into her later years.

After high school, she received a scholarship to Arizona State University where she played the clarinet in the Sun Devils marching band. While there, she met a young returned missionary, Keith Crockett, from nearby Pima, Arizona. They were married a year later on Sept. 5, 1957, in the Mesa Arizona Temple, and she transferred to his school, the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she graduated in elementary education.

As a mother, teacher and disciple of Jesus Christ, Sister Crockett utilized her many talents to bless the lives of others. Elder and Sister Crockett raised their six children in Mesa, Tempe, Flagstaff and Thatcher, Arizona, as Elder Crockett pursued a career in the Church Educational System. When her children were older, Sister Crockett worked as a fifth-grade teacher and later as a reading specialist for the Pima School District.

The president and matron of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple, Keith and Kathleen McBride Crockett, front, pause for a photo with the temple presidency and assistant matrons in March 2010. They are, back row, from left, Connie and Terry Joe Bingham, who served as first counselor; and Ann Lee and Kent Woods, who served as second counselor. | Cecily Markland

Through their assignments to South America, Sister Crockett learned fluent Spanish and following their full-time Church service taught community English as a Second Language classes.

A talented seamstress, Sister Crockett made many of her children’s coats, costumes and prom dresses and completed a handmade quilt for each of her 28 grandchildren and many of her great-grandchildren. At the time she was called to be the matron of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple, she was serving as a Relief Society humanitarian quilting specialist.

Through the years, she also served as a stake Relief Society counselor, stake Relief Society board member, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women adviser, teacher, temple ordinance worker and organist.

“Katy’s greatest blessing and proudest accomplishment was her family,” says her obituary.

Sister Crockett is survived by her husband and children: Michael (Kim), Tamara (David) Brown, Rebecca (Lee) Shumway, Douglas (Susan), David (Rebecca), Mary Ann (Reed) Larson; 28 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanette McBride Mullenaux; and brothers, Gary, Wayne and Bob McBride.

A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, Aug. 8, with interment at the Pima Cemetery.