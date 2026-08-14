Activity Sharing: A simple way for Latter-day Saints to invite friends to Church, ward events

Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A member of the Apache Park Ward of the Glendale Arizona North Stake greets a woman and her daughter at a ward Easter breakfast. The woman found the activity online after ward members used Activity Sharing to invite friends in the community.

In 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched public-facing ward websites with Activity Sharing resources designed to help members “love, share and invite” others to events, activities and Sunday worship services.

Since then, the Church has strived to make Activity Sharing technology accessible to more members worldwide.

Some Latter-day Saints can access their ward’s webpage through the Member Tools app, said Rogelio Osuna, who oversees Activity Sharing in the Church’s Missionary Department.

“We all feel the desire to share the gospel, but it can be hard to know how to do it naturally. Activity Sharing gives members a simple, genuine way to invite others to Church activities and Sunday worship — not as a program, but as an expression of love,” he said. “It reflects what the Savior taught us through His earthly ministry: to love, share and invite.”

A graphic from the Activity Sharing page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows the recommended steps for sharing existing ward activities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What is Activity Sharing?

Activity Sharing is a technology that can help members invite friends to existing ward activities and Sunday worship services. It also allows people who are searching online for local activities to find them and RSVP.

Using the Church calendar, ward leaders can publish activities to their ward’s website — and members can then share those events with friends with links or social media.

Published activities can appear in online search results, making it easy for anyone looking for local worship services, events, activities or service opportunities to find them and tap the “RSVP” button.

Activity Sharing lets members invite friends to ward activities and Sunday worship services and helps people searching online for local events find them and RSVP. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ward leaders can see who has indicated plans to attend an event through a report in Leader and Clerk Resources and the Church calendar, so leaders can be aware of and welcome visitors.

Events posted on ward pages are optimized for sharing and may also appear on platforms like Eventbrite, helping people beyond the congregation discover public activities hosted by local wards and branches.

Members are encouraged to describe ward activities in ways those unfamiliar with Church terminology can understand, such as “Sunday worship services” instead of “sacrament meeting.” Describing the activities as “Christ-centered” is also encouraged.

Activity Sharing lets members invite friends to ward activities and Sunday worship services and helps people searching online for local events find them and RSVP. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles first introduced Activity Sharing resources during the Thursday leadership session of October 2024 general conference.

“Often, inviting simply means including our family, friends and neighbors in what we are already doing,” it reads in the Church’s General Handbook (23.1.3).

Enabling Activity Sharing

If Activity Sharing is enabled in an area but the tile isn’t visible on a member account home screen, long-press any tiles and select “Add Tiles” from the menu that appears.

Select “Activity Sharing” from the menu that appears to add it.

Tapping the “Activity Sharing” Tile will open the mobile version of their Ward Webpage.

Latter-day Saints can access Activity Sharing in the Member Tools App in the lower left-hand corner. If Activity Sharing is enabled in an area but the tile isn’t visible on a member account home screen, long-press any tiles and select “Add Tiles” from the menu that appears. | Screenshots from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Success story

While planning their annual Easter breakfast, leaders of the Apache Park Ward of the Glendale Arizona North Stake used Activity Sharing to invite the broader community. Members helped by sharing the event link on social media.

To their surprise, more than 80 people showed up. One woman who came with her daughter said she felt drawn to the event. Members invited her to Sunday services — she came — and they introduced her to the missionaries.

Members Apache Park Ward of the Glendale Arizona North Stake and friends from the community enjoy an Easter breakfast activity. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Using Activity Sharing shifted the ward’s mindset from planning activities for members to planning activities for the community, the bishop said in a Church video.

Another video shows a young boy and his mother using Activity Sharing to invite his neighbor to hear him sing at Church.

For training purposes, leaders and members can watch two videos — the Apache Park Ward story and a how-to guide for Activity Sharing.

Find more information, such as commonly asked questions and training resources, on the Church’s Activity Sharing page or the Share Ward Activities page in Gospel Library.

A ward web page advertises a youth activity in language understandable to those unfamiliar with Church terminology. Ward pages and activities are shareable and searchable. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints