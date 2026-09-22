5 years after arson, new Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center dedicated

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take a picture outside the new Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center on the day of its dedication, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The new building was built after an arson fire destroyed the stake center in April 2021.

Five years after an arson fire destroyed the Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area finally have a new building — and a permanent place to worship and to call home.

The new stake center was dedicated Saturday, Sept. 19, by Cape Girardeau Stake President B. Earl DeWaal, who was a counselor in the stake presidency at the time of the fire.

In his dedicatory remarks, he told the congregation that there would be a renewed focus or a new dedication to follow the Savior, Jesus Christ.

He asked the stake members to evaluate their lives. “Can we be better? Feel the invitation from the Lord to be better,” he said.

On Sunday evening, April 18, 2021, the Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center was consumed by fire. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set. The man responsible was later sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

A view of the charred remains of the Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake center, after fire fighters declared the building a total loss. A fire destroyed the building on April 18, 2021. | Credit: Kevin Dickson

But rather than dwell on anger or hurt, the stake worked hard to focus on unity and rebuilding, instead of dwelling on the past, the Church News reported in 2022.

They saw blessings — such as a cupboard with seminary scriptures and a painting of Jesus Christ saved from burning, more unity among the members and reactivation for some who had been away.

The stake encompasses Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Leaders from many other faiths reached out in support, asking what they could do to help and offering their own buildings when needed. Over the past five years, Church members have met at the Osage Centre, Southeast Missouri State University and Metro Business College.

But they outgrew their temporary spaces as the Church grew in membership, adding another ward. The Cape Girardeau Ward became the Hubble Creek and Lasalle wards, which will now both meet in the new stake center.

The new Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center is pictured in August 2026 before its dedication in September. An arson fire destroyed the old stake center in April 2021. | Brad Zaruba

Hubble Creek Ward Bishop Clifton W. Gentry said the new building will definitely help with the growth, but no matter where they meet they know the Savior is with them and looking after all His children.

“Basically, we know that the principle we always try to accomplish in anything in the Church is a reminder that Jesus Christ is at our head,” he said.

Bishop Gentry said the members are grateful to have a building where they can meet and participate in the ordinances of the gospel. But they know a lot of their efforts will happen outside of the stake center.

“I think keeping the Savior at forefront is to continue what we have been doing,” he said. “We’ve had growth since the building burned, and we have to continue the work that has led to it.”

Public open houses were held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-19, at various times for people to tour the building. Ward members invited their friends and neighbors to come and see. Geoff Lewis, the project’s general contractor, said, “This was my building. It was mine. It was my baby. I took care of it. It was all day, every day. However, giving it up is a relief because I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

After meeting in so many temporary spaces, members spoke about how nice it was to finally have a meetinghouse designed for worship.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake who had been present when the old stake center was built in 1985 take a picture with the new stake center on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The old building was destroyed by arson fire in 2021. | Brad Zaruba

Wes Mueller, a former bishop in the stake, said after Saturday’s dedication: “I was impressed that the building will be protected. It will be a place where the gospel will go and membership can increase.”

Claudia Mueller, a member of the stake for 30 years, said she felt the Spirit at the dedication as President Dewaal spoke of the future of the Church in the area.

“The old was rising, making the way for the new and now the new is here,” Mueller said. “We will be able to see growth. The Spirit was so sweet and strong. People felt it. People were happy, and it extended through the dedication. The future is bright.”

The Church was visible in the area before, but became even more well-known since the arson. The Southeast Missourian wrote how the members continued to serve in their communities with mobile food pantries and other outreach.

An opinion piece from the newspaper wrote that President DeWaal hoped the new facility would be a place of peace.

Said the editors: “Because of the church community’s commitment to helping others and each other, we are confident it will be. Congratulations and godspeed.”

The new Cape Girardeau Missouri Stake Center is pictured on the day of its dedication, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. An arson fire destroyed the old stake center in April 2021. | Brad Zaruba