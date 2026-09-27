Church members around the world embrace new Sunday schedule

At first, Bobure Wabol, from the Bikenibeu 2nd Ward in the Tarawa Kiribati East Stake, simply saw the new Sunday schedule of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a change in format. But after teaching a few lessons under the new way, she has come to appreciate the spiritual blessings that have come.

“Twenty-five minutes may not seem like much time to teach a gospel lesson. Yet I have found that the shorter format has encouraged me to be more prayerful and intentional in my preparation,” Wabol wrote to the Church News. “Rather than trying to cover everything, I find myself asking, ‘What is the one gospel principle the Lord would have us focus on today?’”

The shorter lesson period also encourages her ward to use the time wisely. Knowing another class is waiting keeps the group focused on what matters most, Wabol said, adding that the purpose of Sunday meetings is not simply to fill a certain amount of time but to draw closer to Jesus Christ and strengthen faith in Him.

“Perhaps that is one of the blessings I have discovered in these 25-minute lessons: When we are willing to simplify, prioritize and listen for the Spirit, we may find that we do not need more time — we simply need to make better use of the time we have,” she said. “And sometimes, in making room for the Spirit, a little time can teach us something eternal.”

A young woman reads a scripture with other youth in a Sunday meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new Sunday schedule is an opportunity for Church members to continue to improve and grow in how they use the time on the Sabbath day when they gather, explained Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in an instructional video titled “The Sabbath and Sacrament Meeting.”

“I promise that as we use our time as individuals and families to study and learn the gospel and when we gather together on the Sabbath day, the doctrine of Christ will distill upon our souls as the dews from heaven and we will have enduring joy,” he said.

Speaking with Elder Bednar, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “I thrill at the thought of us feeling the love of God and of Jesus Christ every Sabbath day, particularly in our sacrament hour and also in our classes and quorums.”

This adjustment is intended to help members:

Focus more on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Strengthen gospel learning at home.

Increase fellowship, belonging and community at Church.

The updates are meant to support individuals and families as they learn, worship and serve — both at home and at Church. Together, these changes create simple and meaningful ways to grow closer to Jesus Christ and feel more connected to Him and each other.

In training surrounding the April 2026 general conference, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained: “This is not only a schedule change. It’s an invitation to joyful Christ-centered worship. Proper implementation of the new format is essential to yield the blessings the Lord intends to shower upon the Latter-day Saints.”

In Kiribati, Wabol is grateful that the Lord guides His Church through prophets and apostles with continuing revelation to help members find better ways to worship, teach, learn and strengthen one another.

Men participate in an elders quorum meeting as shown in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about the new Sunday meeting schedule to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Beverley Scott, in the Deloraine Ward, Devonport Australia Stake, wrote that she sustains the Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks and other Church leaders. Because of this, she accepted the recent change in the Sunday schedule “as a challenge to improve my study and understanding of the scriptures to increase my knowledge and practice of gospel principles so as to receive personal revelation.”

She referred to Doctrine and Covenants 43, which says: “O, ye nations of the earth, how often would I have gathered you together as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, but ye would not” (verse 24), and, “Hearken ye to these words. Behold, I am Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, treasure these things up in your hearts, and let the solemnities of eternity rest upon your minds” (verse 34).

Focus more on the teachings of Jesus Christ

Others from around the world wrote to the Church News about their experiences with the new Sunday schedule.

Jane Silva, from the Nova Iguaçu Ward, Nova Iguaçu Brazil Stake, said when she teaches a class or facilitates a discussion, she focuses on the Savior Jesus Christ and His doctrine.

“I serve as the Sunday School president in my ward, and I have strived to help teachers and leaders improve the quality of teaching here, so that everyone may be better nourished by the good word of God, which edifies us all,” Silva said.

A Sunday School teacher models how to teach from "Come, Follow Me" in the new 25-minute class period in a video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to watch on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Most began the new schedule on Sunday, Sept. 6, but Michael Neaves in the Arlington 3rd Ward of the Arlington Texas Stake, said his stake president gave each ward the option to start the new format earlier.

“I didn’t think I’d like it; however, I was continually confused by the ‘Is this an even or odd week?’ question,” Neaves said. “So ultimately, I like the consistency of it. … This schedule satisfies my need for regular and predictable meetings.”

David Su’a, the first counselor in the bishopric of the Hill Park Ward in the Independence Missouri Stake, said the first Sunday of the new schedule went very smoothly as he saw his ward members quickly transition from the chapel to their Sunday School classes.

“Everyone was busily getting to class so as not to miss the opening prayer,” he said. “The Sunday School teachers also kept to their teaching time to make sure others got to Relief Society and their priesthood meetings. The youth did an even better job just going straight to class and Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes.”

He said a better second-hour experience and Sabbath day all start with a spiritual experience in sacrament meeting.

In the Church’s instructional video on the Sabbath, Elder Bednar spoke about preparing for sacrament meeting and partaking of the sacrament.

“This is not about attending meetings. This is about spiritual renewal and growth,” Elder Bednar said.

A group of people singing hymns during a sacrament meeting inside a chapel. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Judy Jenkins, in the Meridian 5th Ward, Meridian Idaho Victory Stake, said the instructional video from Elder Bednar and Elder Kearon changed the way she thought about the Sabbath. “It laid another brick for me in the foundation for this higher and holier Sabbath focus in worshipping and building faith in Jesus Christ,” she said.

Leon Martin, a young adult in the Dumbarton Ward, Glasgow Scotland Stake, said lessons are more specific now.

“Focusing on the central messages that are being shared within the lesson has helped me feel closer to the Savior,” Martin said. “The lessons feel more tailored with instructions and invitations that lead to increased faith. This new lesson structure has increased my ability to feel the Spirit and understand the messages with more clarity.”

May Jones, a young adult in the Merthyr 2nd Ward, Merthyr Tydfil Wales Stake, said the new structure makes the lessons easier to plan and helps her keep the focus on the Savior. Merlyn Suresh Kumar, a fellow young adult in the same stake, said 25-minute classes “jump straight into engaging discussions, making church feel way more focused and uplifting.”

Strengthen gospel learning at home

In the Church’s instructional video titled “Sunday School,” Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson said the schedule adjustment is an opportunity to strengthen gospel learning at home with “Come, Follow Me” study and focus more fully on Jesus Christ.

“The new schedule is designed to support the daily home-centered efforts already taking place. As we study the scriptures at home and talk about what we’re learning at church, the gospel becomes more personal and part of everyday life,” President Johnson said.

A family in the Philippines studies from the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott and Silva both wrote how the new schedule has motivated them to prepare more fully at home to share insights in class and to improve their personal and family scripture study.

Jenkins appreciated Elder Bednar’s counsel to ask families around the dinner table what they shared from home rather than what they learned in class.

Said Jenkins: “When children come to class prepared, they feel more confident and are more faith-filled. It’s a success, and hopefully it will perpetuate more learning at home so they can come prepared. I think that’s true for everyone.”

In her ward, she noticed the teacher waiting at the classroom door, inviting the class members to quickly get seated. The lessons have been more directed toward the doctrine instead of speculation or outlying topics.

A father sits with his children in their living room to read from the scriptures together in Portugal. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She feels more of a need to keep up with the lesson material now that Sunday School classes meet each week. And she is grateful to have weekly discussion on the general conference talks in Relief Society.

“I feel like this change will be great for the Church as a whole, and especially individually,” Jenkins said.

Pam Fitzpatrick, in the Pontypridd Ward, Cardiff Wales Stake, said, “I like it because knowing it’s shorter, I think I concentrate more. When you live on your own, it’s helpful to discuss more general conference talks with others.”

Virginia Weldon, in the Swansea Ward, Merthyr Tydfil Wales Stake, said the renewed emphasis on responsibility for her own learning and to share in weekly classes, together with the tools in Gospel Library, has increased her commitment to daily study.

“I love the way the Lord inspires our leaders to continually develop new ways of encouraging daily scripture study,” she said.

A woman sits on a couch while reading scriptures and the "Come, Follow Me" manual. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thomas Dyches, in the American Fork 33rd Ward, American Fork Utah North Stake, said he knows the changes to the schedule over the last few years have been inspired.

“Everybody adjusts eventually and we Latter-day Saints have always been able to adjust to these things,” he wrote. “I like that there’s not a weekly gap now between elders quorum and Sunday School. We get to enjoy everyone every week. So even though it’s new, I think it’s going peachy.”

Increase fellowship, belonging and community at Church

The Church’s instructional video called “Relief Society and Elders Quorums,” featuring Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy, explained how in both Relief Society and elders quorum classes, gospel instruction is centered on the messages from the most recent general conference.

President Johnson said sisters counsel together about how the principles in the general conference message apply to their lives. “That kind of discussion is part of gospel learning,” she said.

Elder Valenzuela said, “We meet more often so we can truly speak with one another.”

A woman stands at the front of a classroom and teaches a lesson to the Relief Society. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the instructional video for the youth and their parents, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said the adjusted Sunday schedule means youth can meet in their classes and quorums every week, which will be a great blessing.

“We are laying a foundation of lifelong discipleship,” he said.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman added, “Now is an exciting time to be a young woman or young man in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Jacob Chell, 17, in the Stevenage Ward, St. Albans England Stake, said: “I really like the new class schedule. Our lessons get to the point, stay engaging and on topic. I like to be able to connect with my quorum and also the young women each week. It helps build my relationship with the Savior and my relationships with my friends.”

Latter-day Saint young men and young women attend a Sunday School class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yarelly Ovalle, from the Pleasant Grove 3rd Ward (Spanish) in the Pleasant Grove Utah Stake, said, “We’ve seen several of the youth connect what they are learning in seminary with what we are teaching in Sunday School, and it has really clicked for them.”

Ovalle said she and her husband, who are youth Sunday School teachers, have been praying to know which principles to teach each week. And they have found more blessings and spiritual moments in their class when they open the scriptures within the first five minutes.

Denise Nielson, in the Hobbs Creek Ward, Layton Utah Northridge Stake, said the biggest reason she was excited for the new schedule is that it meant the young women in her ward could meet each week to bond more and be together.

“I also thought Sunday School was a little too long. My attention span was not enjoying it, even though the messages were so inspiring. Shortening all of the lessons and learning, I believe, has been a great blessing because we can accomplish much by having the concentration be on the scriptures and our Savior,” Nielson wrote.

Young women in Ecuador participate in a class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Monique Kloepfer, from the Colmar Branch, in the Nancy France Stake, said the new Sunday schedule allows people to share the gospel better together. “Since the lessons are a bit shorter, we stay connected with both teachings, and it’s wonderful to interact with all the members like this every Sunday. Since I study the scriptures alone at home, it really helps me feel less lonely.”

Rachel Griffith, Sunday School president of the London North Ward, London England Hyde Park Stake, said she loves the new schedule.

“We focus on the main takeaways, something that you can apply to your own life in the upcoming week. Consistently meeting with our quorums and organizations weekly is going to help immensely with connection for everyone involved, especially new people,” she said.

Find more videos, resources and answers to frequently asked questions at Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

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