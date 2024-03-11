First Presidency releases site for Savai'i Samoa Temple

Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Temples

First Presidency releases site of Savai’i Samoa Temple

President Nelson announced a temple for the island of Savai’i less than 6 months ago; it will be the nation’s second house of the Lord

By Scott Taylor
The site where the Savai'i Samoa Temple will be built.
The site location map of the Savai'i Samoa Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the site location for the Savai’i Samoa Temple, less than six months from when a new house of the Lord was announced for the South Pacific island nation.

With plans calling for a single-story building of approximately 29,630 square feet, the temple will be built on a 5.5-acre parcel at Lot 1098 to Lot 1105 in Fataloa, a subarea of Salelologa village on the southeastern edge of the island of Savai’i.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Savai’i on Oct. 1, 2023, one of 20 new locations he identified at the close of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference.

The location and an accompanying map were first published Monday, March 11, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temple — such as an exterior rendering and date for groundbreaking — will be released later.

The Independent State of Samoa consists of two main islands — the larger Savai’i and ‘Upolu — along with two smaller inhabited islands and several uninhabited smaller islands.

The house of the Lord on Savai’i will be the country’s second temple, following the Apia Samoa Temple, which was dedicated in 1983. After a fire destroyed the temple in 2003 during renovations, it was rebuilt and rededicated in 2005.

The Apia temple is in Samoa’s capital city, some 30 miles from Salelologa, across the Apolima Strait and on the north-central area of the island of ‘Upolu. Another house of the Lord — the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — is about 110 miles to the east on the United States territory of American Samoa.

Missionaries first taught the restored gospel of Jesus Christ in the Samoan Islands in 1863, with a formal mission organized in 1888.

In 1962, Samoa became one of the first countries outside the United States to have an organized stake; 12 years later, it became the first country organized entirely into stakes, with no small districts.

Today, nearly 88,000 Latter-day Saints comprising 165 congregations reside in Samoa.

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed
Urdaneta Philippines Temple ready for open house, dedication
By 
Scott Taylor
The March 12, 2024, media day for the Urdaneta Phlippines Temple served as the start of the open-house period of the soon-to-be-dedicated house of the Lord, with interior and exterior photos released by the Church of Jesus Christ.
Manti Utah Temple is a tribute to the sacrifice, commitment of pioneers
By 
Christine Rappleye
As the Manti Utah Temple open house begins, leaders pointed out the “exquisite” and “intricate” art and craftsmanship and also honored the dedication and sacrifices of the pioneers who built the house of the Lord.
Ground broken for San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple
By 
Scott Taylor
One of 24 temples in the country, the new house of the Lord will serve Latter-day Saints in central Mexico.
Elder Patrick Kearon offers Ramadan greeting to Muslim ‘brothers and sisters’ worldwide
By 
Trent Toone
Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sent a friendly greeting to Muslims worldwide as they begin observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
First Presidency releases site for Savai'i Samoa Temple
By 
Scott Taylor
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the island of Savai’i less than 6 months ago; it will be that nation’s second house of the Lord.
These 3 Muslim BYU basketball players will observe the Islamic holy month of Ramadan
By 
Trent Toone
As BYU prepares for the Big 12 tournament, its three post players are preparing to observe the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.