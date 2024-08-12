First Presidency releases site location for Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the site location of the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple, the second house of the Lord in the Southern state.

A single-story temple of approximately 29,600 square feet will be constructed on a 25.7-acre site at the northwest corner of 51st Street and 136th East Avenue in Tulsa, Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

The site was first released Monday, Aug. 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tulsa on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, as one of 20 locations he identified for new houses of the Lord. The 20 new temples announced at the conclusion of the October 2023 general conference marked the second time President Nelson announced 20 temple locations — the most ever announced at one time.

Site location map for the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oklahoma is home to one other Latter-day Saint temple, the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple, dedicated July 30, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Tulsa is the second-largest city in Oklahoma.

Additional information about the temple — including exterior rendering and groundbreaking date — will be released in the future, with detailed design plans still in development.

The first Latter-day Saint congregation in Oklahoma was created 1921 in Gore, Oklahoma, approximately 60 miles southeast of Tulsa. The state’s first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse was built in Manard, Cherokee County, in 1892. Today, Oklahoma has nearly 53,000 Church members in 95 congregations.