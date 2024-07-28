A mid-year look at temple milestones for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Just a little past the midpoint of 2024, now is a good time to look at this year’s past and upcoming milestone events for the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
That includes nine houses of the Lord dedicated in the first half of 2024 and at least seven more to be dedicated in the year’s second half. That includes six temple groundbreakings in the first half and another five in the next two months alone. And that includes 15 new temple locations announced at April 2024 general conference and possible additional new locations later this year.
And it all starts in August and September — the first four of seven temple media days and public open houses begin August, five temple groundbreakings will be held in a three-week period between mid-August and early September, and the first two temple dedications follow in the second half of September.
As of July 28, 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has:
- 350 total temples.
- 195 dedicated temples (through Layton).
- 7 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 43 temples under construction (through Santa Cruz groundbreaking).
- 5 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 53 temples with published site locations.
- 47 temples announced but without sites.
Dedications, open houses and media days
To date, nine new houses of the Lord have been dedicated so far in 2024. They are:
- Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, dedicated Jan. 14 by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Orem Utah Temple, dedicated Jan. 21 by Elder Christofferson.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple, dedicated March 24 by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.
- Urdaneta Philippines Temple, dedicated April 28 by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
- Puebla Mexico Temple, dedicated May 19 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple, dedicated June 2 by Elder Gong.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple, dedicated June 9 by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salta Argentina Temple, dedicated June 16 by Elder Christofferson.
- Layton Utah Temple, dedicated June 16 by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
For the second half of the year, seven temple dedications have been scheduled, with the first two coming in September. Each of the seven dedications will be preceded by media days and public open houses.
The seven houses of the Lord scheduled for dedication over the next five months are:
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, to be dedicated Sept. 15 by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the media day is Aug. 12, and the public open house Aug. 16-31.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple, to be dedicated Sept. 22 by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the media day is Aug. 19; and the public open house is Aug. 22 to Sept. 7.
- Casper Wyoming Temple, to be dedicated Oct. 13 by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the media day is Aug. 26, and the public open house is Aug. 29 to Sept. 14.
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, to be dedicated Oct. 13 by Elder Renlund; the media day is Sept. 9, and the public open house is Sept. 12-28.
- Salvador Brazil Temple, to be dedicated Oct. 20 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the media day is Aug. 19, and the public open house is Aug. 22 to Sept. 7.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple, to be dedicated Nov. 10, with a presiding officer yet to be announced; the media day is Sept. 23, and the public open house is Sept. 26 to Oct. 19.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple, to be dedicated Dec. 8, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The media day is Oct. 28, and the public open house is Nov. 4-23.
With 195 dedicated temples to date, the Church will reach the No. 200 benchmark this fall. Following the current schedule, the 200th dedicated house of the Lord will be the Salvador Brazil Temple, as of Oct. 20.
The First Presidency could add additional temple dedications either before or after the Salvador dedication, but time is short for the announcement, preparations and then the media day, open house and dedication events.
Groundbreakings and construction
Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for six Latter-day Saint temples already in 2024, with another five scheduled from mid-August through early September.
The six temples which had groundbreaking ceremonies held already this year from late January through late June are:
- Knoxville Tennessee Temple, Jan. 27, presided over by Elder Shayne M. Bowen, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.
- San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, March 9, presided over by Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency.
- Cleveland Ohio Temple, June 1, presided over by Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency.
- Teton River Idaho Temple, June 1, presided over by Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area.
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple, June 8, presided over Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.
- Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple, June 22, presided over Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority and president of the Brazil Area.
So far, the five scheduled groundbreaking are:
- Austin Texas Temple, Aug. 17, to be presided over by Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency.
- Londrina Brazil Temple, Aug. 17, to be presided over by Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency.
- Santiago West Chile Temple, Aug. 17, to be presided over by Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the South America South Area presidency.
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple, Aug. 31, to be presided over by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area.
- Wichita Kansas Temple, Sept. 7, to be presided over by Elder Steven R. Bangerter,, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area.
Three-plus months remain after the Wichita groundbreaking for the possible scheduling of additional temple groundbreakings.
At present, 43 temples are considered under construction. Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.
Renovations, rededications and a reopening
Presently, the Church has eight temples closed for renovations — the Salt Lake, San Diego California, Stockholm Sweden, Toronto Ontario, Kona Hawaii, Provo Utah Rock Canyon, Manhattan New York and Orlando Florida temples. The latter three all closed earlier this year; the others closed prior to 2024.
In the first half of this year, one historic house of the Lord — the Manti Utah Temple — was rededicated after extensive renovations, with President Russell M. Nelson presiding and offering the rededicatory prayer.
No rededications are scheduled through the end of 2024; the Toronto Ontario Temple will reopen in December later this year.
Sites and renderings
So far in 2024, the First Presidency has made 17 site announcements for new temples worldwide, including a second, updated site for the Tampa Florida Temple that replaces a first site released in October 2022.
Announcements made in the first half of 2024 for other temples were for the following:
- In the United States: Jacksonville Florida, Vancouver Washington, Lehi Utah, West Jordan Utah, Des Moines Iowa, Cincinnati Ohio and Springfield Missouri temples.
- In Latin America: Cuernavaca Mexico, Cusco Peru and Iquitos Peru temples.
- In Europe: Brussels Belgium Temple.
- In Africa: Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple.
- In Asia: Jakarta Indonesia, Osaka Japan and Tacloban City Philippines temples.
- In the South Pacific: Sava’i Samoa Temple.
As for exterior renderings, 17 is also the number of temples having an exterior rendering released so far in 2024, although no temple had its site and rendering both released in the first half of the year.
Sites are usually released prior to exterior renderings, which can come later — sometimes at the same time a temple’s groundbreaking date is announced.
Exterior renderings released this year were for the following temples:
- In the United States and Canada: Bakersfield California; Lone Mountain Nevada; McKinney Texas, Lethbridge Alberta and Wichita Kansas temples.
- In Latin America and Brazil: Londrina Brazil, Ribeirão Preto Brazil, La Paz Bolivia, Natal Brazil, Teresina Brazil, Santa Cruz Bolivia; Maceió Brazil, Huehuetenango Guatemala and João Pessoa Brazil temples.
- In Europe: Birmingham England and Budapest Hungary temples.
- In the South Pacific: Wellington New Zealand Temple.
Temple announcements
Already in 2024, President Nelson has announced 15 new temples, identifying their locations at the conclusion of the April 2024 general conference.
The 15 new temple locations are:
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianópolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane, Australia (south area)
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston, Texas (south area)
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan, Utah
- Lehi, Utah
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
Sites have already been announced for four of the 15 just-announced houses of the Lord —the Lehi, West Jordan, Des Moines and Cincinnati temples.
If recent patterns continue, additional temple locations will likely be announced later this year at the October 2024 general conference. President Nelson has announced new temples at each of the 13 general conferences since he became President of the Church in January 2018 — all but one of the 168 temples he has announced have come in a conference setting.
The last time temples were not announced in general conference happened in October 2017, nearly seven years ago.