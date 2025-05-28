The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An overview of the west towers of the Salt Lake Temple on May 21, 2025.

Renovations on Temple Square and to the historic Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue, using modern technology to preserve history.

Updates on these renovations were reported in a May 28 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Vertical cables

As part of the final phase of the temple’s seismic upgrading — the largest part of the renovation — vertical cables now extend from the temple’s northeast towers down to the newly built foundation. When tensioned, these strands will compress the tower and wall stones of the temple to further reinforce them.

Cables connecting the walls and towers of the Salt Lake Temple to the newly built foundations are tensioned on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two baptismal fonts

The original 12 cast-iron oxen were re-installed in the east baptistry, the Salt Lake Temple’s original baptistry. The oxen, weighing 2,200 pounds each, were meticulously restored as part of the renovations.

Original cast-iron oxen in the east baptismal font of the Salt Lake Temple are reinstalled on Thursday, April 10, 2025, after undergoing meticulous restoration work. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New fiberglass oxen have already been installed in the west baptistry, a second being added as part of renovations and expansion.

Both baptistries are now in finishing stages, with tile work underway.

Work continues on the new baptismal font on the west side of the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Work continues on the new baptismal font on the west side of the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple grounds

Landscaping work continues on the temple grounds, especially on the south side.

The transformation focuses on water conservation, with more water-efficient plants in the flower beds and a 30% increase in the number of trees.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to environmental stewardship across all Church-owned properties.

Related Story How the Church is working to reduce water usage by millions of gallons in 2025

Trees are planted on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025, as part of a larger water conservation effort taking place at Church-owned properties worldwide. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Varnish removal

Using advanced laser technology, crews are removing old varnish from the circular stairway paneling inside the temple’s corner towers.

This method ensures the delicate woodwork is preserved without damage, allowing for targeted restoration while protecting surrounding historic elements.

Crews use brand new pulse laser technology to remove old varnish on the circular stairways in the towers of the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North addition, sealing wing, celestial room

Inside the north addition, detailed stonework is being completed to finish planters on the top level.

Large stones, some resembling cornerstones, are being laid in the sealing wing.

Overview of the sealing wing addition of the Salt Lake Temple on May 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stone work in progress on the northwest tower of the Salt Lake Temple on Friday, May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sealing rooms are receiving finishing touches as artisans cut, shape and install doors and chandeliers.

Artists are working on the celestial room’s intricate ceiling, striving to preserve the historic elements of the temple, reporter ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Guests can once again visit the Salt Lake Temple beginning April 2027 during the temple’s open-house celebration.

A construction worker cuts and shapes a door being added to a sealing room in the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Work continues on the intricate ceiling of the celestial room in the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints