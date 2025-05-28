Renovations on Temple Square and to the historic Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue, using modern technology to preserve history.
Updates on these renovations were reported in a May 28 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Vertical cables
As part of the final phase of the temple’s seismic upgrading — the largest part of the renovation — vertical cables now extend from the temple’s northeast towers down to the newly built foundation. When tensioned, these strands will compress the tower and wall stones of the temple to further reinforce them.
Two baptismal fonts
The original 12 cast-iron oxen were re-installed in the east baptistry, the Salt Lake Temple’s original baptistry. The oxen, weighing 2,200 pounds each, were meticulously restored as part of the renovations.
New fiberglass oxen have already been installed in the west baptistry, a second being added as part of renovations and expansion.
Both baptistries are now in finishing stages, with tile work underway.
Temple grounds
Landscaping work continues on the temple grounds, especially on the south side.
The transformation focuses on water conservation, with more water-efficient plants in the flower beds and a 30% increase in the number of trees.
These efforts reflect a broader commitment to environmental stewardship across all Church-owned properties.
Varnish removal
Using advanced laser technology, crews are removing old varnish from the circular stairway paneling inside the temple’s corner towers.
This method ensures the delicate woodwork is preserved without damage, allowing for targeted restoration while protecting surrounding historic elements.
North addition, sealing wing, celestial room
Inside the north addition, detailed stonework is being completed to finish planters on the top level.
Large stones, some resembling cornerstones, are being laid in the sealing wing.
Sealing rooms are receiving finishing touches as artisans cut, shape and install doors and chandeliers.
Artists are working on the celestial room’s intricate ceiling, striving to preserve the historic elements of the temple, reporter ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Guests can once again visit the Salt Lake Temple beginning April 2027 during the temple’s open-house celebration.