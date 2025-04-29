New statue on Temple Square, interior restorations continue on Salt Lake Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A woman paints intricate finish work on the ceiling of the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 2025.

A new statue representing Church history has been added to Temple Square, and an interior renovation update has been given on the iconic Salt Lake Temple.

These updates were published in an April 29 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Joseph Smith Receives the Plates statue

Visitors in downtown Salt Lake City can now see the statue “Joseph Smith Receives the Plates,” created by Leroy Transfield.

Depicting a keystone event in Church history, the art piece shows Joseph Smith receiving the gold plates from the angel Moroni on Sept. 22, 1827. The 21-year-old Prophet would go on to translate the plates “by the gift and power of God” into the Book of Mormon (title page of the Book of Mormon).

This statue stands in the southwest corner of Temple Square, west of the Salt Lake Tabernacle and near three recently restored monuments portraying the restoration of the Aaronic and Melchizedek Priesthoods and the “Miracle of the Gulls.”

The sculpture Five Wise Virgins, created by artist Ben Hammond, is pictured on Temple Square during its unveiling in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Earlier this month, the Five Wise Virgins statue, created by artist Ben Hammond, was installed between the Relief Society Building and the Salt Lake Temple. It depicts the parable Jesus Christ told about the five virgins who were prepared with oil to light their lamps (see Matthew 25:1-13).

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson referenced the statue and its parable in April 2025 general conference. She noted its location as a “befitting application of the parable. Because when we make and keep covenants, particularly those available in the house of the Lord, we fill our lamps with the oil of conversion.”

Seven statues — four new and three refurbished — have been placed around Temple Square since September 2024, with more expected in the coming months.

Finish work is underway on the ceiling of an original sealing room in the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the news release, teams of artisans, craftsmen and painters are meticulously restoring the beauty of the Salt Lake Temple’s interior.

Workers are restoring and replicating the ornate wood paneling, beams and stenciling. These efforts include reapplying gold leaf, adding detailed stencil designs and repairing aged wood elements.

This finish work continues to both enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interior and respect the temple’s original design.

Finish work is underway on the ceiling of the celestial room in the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The April 28 announcement comes almost four months after vertical coring, the most extensive single activity on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project, was completed.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced in a Feb. 14 social media post that “A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion.”

The pioneer-era temple is scheduled to host an open house from April to October 2027.

