Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Our beloved Father in Heaven, in the holy name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, we Thy Saints are assembled today to dedicate the Antofagasta temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son. Our hearts are full of gratitude for this Thy holy house, and this historic day of its dedication in this beautiful part of Thy vineyard.

We express gratitude for the Restoration of the gospel in this dispensation, for the Prophet Joseph Smith who stands at its head, even continuing through our modern-day prophet, our dear President Russell M. Nelson. We love, honor and sustain him and pray for his continued health and vitality.

We are grateful for Thee, O God the Eternal Father, the author of the great plan of happiness, who enables us to receive temple blessings. We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Advocate with Thee and our Savior and Redeemer. We are indebted unto Thee and Him for His infinite Atonement, providing a pathway to eternal life in presence with Thee and our families. We express our gratitude for the tithe payers of the Church who make possible the construction and maintenance of temples throughout the world.

The words "Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" are above the doors to the Antofagasta Chile Temple, as seen on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now our Heavenly Father, in the sacred name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, in the office of the holy apostleship and acting under the direction of President Russell M. Nelson, we dedicate to Thee, the Antofagasta temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate and consecrate the house of the Lord to God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, for its sacred purposes. We dedicate this entire sacred structure and the grounds upon which it stands to function according to its design as the house of the Lord, with holiness to the Lord. May all these premises be protected from the ravages of nature, time and any hands who would do it harm.

We bless the nation of Chile and its citizens. We bless the leaders of this region and this nation, that Thy Spirit will be with them, that their hearts and minds will be drawn to Thee, allowing principles of freedom and human dignity to flourish.

We ask Thee to bless the president and matron of the temple, the counselors to the president and assistants to the matron. Bless those who will perform these sacred roles in the future. Bless all other temple workers in their sacred roles, helping to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. Please bless each and every patron who will worship and serve here, with spiritual and temporal blessings, joy and knowledge from on high.

People line up to attend the dedication of the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We pray that the close proximity of this temple will be a blessing to the members of this temple district and that Thou wilt bless each member and family with a desire and the circumstances to worship here often. We pray that the hearts of the rising generation might be stirred with an eagerness to walk the covenant path to this Thy holy house, that the power of godliness will be manifest unto them (see Doctrine and Covenants 84:29).

We love Thee and desire that Thou wouldst accept this dedicated Antofagasta Chile Temple as the house of the Lord. We close with devotion to Thee in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The Antofagasta Chile Temple is pictured with its namesake city around it on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stairs lead to the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints