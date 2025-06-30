The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 27, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations.

After a 2.5 year renovation, select areas of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building — located on Temple Square — are once again open to the public.

As of June 30, guests can visit the lobby and mezzanine of the building, according to Church Newsroom.

Intricate details on pillars and the ceiling of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 13, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 27, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During renovations, the building received upgrades that include energy-efficient lighting controls, seismic updates, increased accessibility and more elevators.

The Nauvoo Cafe has also reopened, now as the Garden Restaurant. The restaurant, which is housed in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, will feature menu items such as Lion House rolls, turkey pot pies and a selection of soups, salads and made-to-order sandwiches.

The Garden Restaurant in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 27, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square patrons can visit the Joseph Smith Memorial Building Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The chapel and other parts of the building are still under construction.

Other Temple Square updates include the Salt Lake Temple’s placement on new footings and base isolators, which act as buffers between the temple’s foundation and the ground, reducing building movement during an earthquake.

Crews place stones by hand on the northeast tower of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Overview of construction on Temple Square on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple’s seismic upgrade is now in its final stages, with cables running from the top to the base of the temple and horizontally from wall to wall being pulled to a half-million pounds of pressure, reinforcing the structure’s strength.

Construction continues on the west baptismal font in the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The west baptismal font is in its final work stage as crews lay floor tiles, and workers are reinstalling stones to their original locations in the northeast tower, some by hand. Each stone is securely anchored by steel rods.

Guests enjoy a meal at the new Garden Restaurant in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 13, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The mezzanine and stained-glass ceiling of the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 27, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews replace stones on the northeast tower of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A worker lays tile around the west baptismal font of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, June 13, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints