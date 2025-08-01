Video: ‘A Gathering Oasis’ in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Church leaders and members in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, share why a new house of the Lord matters to those on both sides of the veil in a Church News video titled "A Gathering Oasis."

When Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple on Sunday, May 25, he brought 10 years of faithful waiting to its culmination for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The temple was first announced in 2015, and members of the Church have been excited to have a dedicated house of the Lord open in this African country.

“I know how much this means to the people,” Elder Rasband said. “They were jubilant; they were thrilled.”

Elder Rasband said that he refers to the temple in Côte d’Ivoire as “a gathering oasis” because the Saints in the country understand the gathering of Israel.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area, said the temple district includes 35 stakes from nine countries.

Membership in Côte d’Ivoire alone has tripled since 2015, when the temple was announced.

“In Africa, we have always believed that there is a life after this life — the dead are not dead,” said Sery Kone, a Latter-day Saint in Côte d’Ivoire. “To know that there is something we can do to act as saviors on their behalf brings them even closer to us.”

In a Church News video titled “A Gathering Oasis,” Elder Rasband, Elder Kyungu and Saints from the temple district share their feelings about having a house of the Lord in Côte d’Ivoire.