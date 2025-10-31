Temple Square renovation update: Tower crane dismantled, renovations on Relief Society Building

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Overview of construction on Temple Square looking north toward the Conference Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Crews dismantled the crane from the Salt Lake Temple construction site Oct. 27-29, 2025.

The multiyear Salt Lake Temple renovation project has reached new heights with its most recent milestone: dismantling of the north tower crane.

This 270-foot-tall crane has operated six days a week since its installation in August 2021. Vital renovation work it has performed includes lifting and placing large stones, structural components and mechanical systems.

The south tower crane will remain in place until spring 2026.

Also, a new accessible entrance is being constructed on the west side of Temple Square’s Relief Society Building. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Information and photos of these recent renovation updates were first published in an Oct. 30 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Wall and stairs under construction on the west side of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Crews dismantled the north tower crane, left, from the Salt Lake Temple construction site Oct. 27-29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Accessible entrance for the Relief Society Building

On the north side of Temple Square, the Relief Society Building is undergoing exterior renovations to construct a new accessible entrance.

These projects include demolishing the old plant bed and stairs, installing new stairs and an accessible ramp, refreshing the plantings, and updating lighting and irrigation systems.

Relief Society Building renovations are planned to be completed by spring 2026.

Crews work on the exterior of the Relief Society Building on Temple Square on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square north tower crane dismantled

From Oct. 27 to 29, workers from Mountain Crane, subcontractors of Salt Lake City-based Jacobsen Construction, completed the removal of the north tower crane. They worked through the night — allowing for adequate space to ensure safety — and were supported by city-approved lane restrictions and temporary street closures.

An 800-ton crane, right, is built to help dismantle the north tower crane, left, on Temple Square on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the press release, Jacobsen general foreman Steve Quintana said “space is always the biggest problem,” referring to the small construction area near the temple.

How was such a towering crane dismantled? An 800-ton crane was temporarily built on the first day to remove it.

As the north tower crane was dismantled, pieces were loaded onto several semitrucks for transport. Then on the final day of dismantling, the 800-ton crane was also dismantled and removed.

“When the cranes start to come down, this milestone is typically a sign that the heavy and hard-to-reach material is in place,” said Quintana. “It frees up the area for more work to be completed.”

About the dismantled crane

In its just over four years of service, the north tower crane ran for nearly 18 hours six days a week. “I have never been on a project in my 32 years with Jacobsen that a tower crane has stood this long,” said Quintana.

Skilled operators managed the crane from early morning until late evening. Each operation required a close connection between the crane operators and riggers.

An 800-ton crane, right, is built to help dismantle the north tower crane, left, on Temple Square on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The crane riggers are crew members on the ground responsible for securing loads and providing visual guidance to the crane operators. According to the press release, “Crane riggers are the eyes and ears of the operator, and their direction must be perfect.”

The north tower crane could lift approximately 35,000 pounds at its base and 10,000 pounds at its tip. Such robustness especially allowed crews to move heavy loads into the excavated north addition of the temple.

The base of the 270-foot-tall north tower crane on Temple Square on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Crews dismantled the crane from the Salt Lake Temple construction site Oct. 27-29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also on Temple Square

Earlier this year, the late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced an open house from April to October 2027 for the Salt Lake Temple.

“We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ,” he wrote on social media.

Until then, visitors to downtown Salt Lake City can still access key areas on Temple Square as renovations continue on the pioneer-era house of the Lord. The Conference Center, Church History Library, Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake Tabernacle, Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library remain open to the public.

The 270-foot-tall north tower crane on Temple Square on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Crews dismantled the crane from the Salt Lake Temple construction site Oct. 27-29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

