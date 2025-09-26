See photos of recent Salt Lake Temple renovations, from bride’s suite chandeliers to entrance building stonework

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Finish work is in progress in one of the endowment rooms of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City.

Recent renovations to the interior of the Salt Lake Temple include finish work completed in several rooms, as well as new chandeliers and wall sconces for the bride’s suite.

Exterior stonework is in progress for the two temple entrance buildings, and a walking space with planters has been added.

The assembly room of the Salt Lake Temple is undergoing finishing touches, and flooring has been installed.

Photos and information about this recent renovation progress were published in a Sept. 26 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Work is underway in a large sealing room in the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Celestial and sealing rooms

The finish work and painting has been completed for several sacred rooms of the temple. To bring texture and beauty to the rooms, bas-relief wallpaper now ornaments walls.

The ceiling and wall finishes of the celestial room have been carefully restored. Sealing rooms in the north addition now feature colors that highlight the temple’s historic look — green in the large rooms, blue in medium rooms and yellow in the smaller rooms.

Also in the sealing rooms were installed chandeliers, designed to closely resemble those from the late 1800s.

A chandelier in the bride's suite in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bride’s suite

Inside the bride’s suite of the temple, new chandeliers and wall sconces have been added. In addition, painted ceiling medallions reflect the original appearance of the room.

The bride’s suite is a space for a bride to prepare before and after being sealed to her husband.

Work nears completion on the balcony area of the assembly room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Crews also recently installed parquet flooring. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Assembly room

The assembly room of the Salt Lake Temple is undergoing finishing touches, and the balcony area is nearing completion.

Parquet wood flooring has been installed. Also, wood has carefully been restored on the refurbished spiral staircases, one in each of the four corners of the room.

The assembly room is designed for large gatherings and special meetings, and it’s where Church leaders come together for counsel and instruction.

Work moves forward on the east temple entrance building to the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple entrance buildings

Exterior stonework is in progress for the two temple entrance buildings. A walking space with planters has also been installed.

This area will serve as a gathering place for guests, with the two entrance buildings providing both a waiting area for patrons and convenient access to the temple.

Crews install cover plates over the moat at the south wall of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. The moat, which surrounds the historic temple, allows the new seismic foundation to move into the moat space in the event of an earthquake. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Several interior renovation updates have been announced for the Salt Lake Temple this year, including the following:

The “Holiness to the Lord” panel was recently restored and regilded in gold leaf.

Scaffolding was removed from the large assembly room.

Chandeliers were added to the north addition’s ceiling rooms.

The original 12 cast-iron oxen were reinstalled in the east baptistry, and both baptistries are in finishing stages.

Using advanced laser technology, crews are removing old varnish from the circular stairway paneling inside the temple’s corner towers.

Workers are restoring and replicating the ornate wood paneling, beams and stenciling, including reapplying gold leaf, adding detailed stencil designs and repairing aged wood elements.

Finish work was underway for the north addition sealing rooms, celestial room and adjoining original sealing rooms.

President Nelson also announced in a Feb. 14 social media post that the Salt Lake Temple will hold a public open house from April to October 2027. He wrote, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

More photos of recent renovations

Finish work in progress in the lobby area of the bride's suite in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One of the four refinished spiral staircases in the assembly room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An underside view of the moat cover plates at the south wall of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. The moat, which surrounds the historic temple, allows the new seismic foundation to move into the moat space in the event of an earthquake. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glass etching in a door to the sealing area waiting room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist paints a ceiling medallion in the council room hallway of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stonework is moving forward on the east temple entrance building to the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly installed parquet wood flooring in the assembly room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. The ceiling, walls and balcony area have also been repaired and repainted. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Work nears completion on the west temple entrance building to the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints