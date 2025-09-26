See photos of recent Salt Lake Temple renovations, from bride’s suite chandeliers to entrance building stonework

The finish work and painting has been completed for several sacred rooms of the temple. To bring texture and beauty to the rooms, bas-relief wallpaper now ornaments walls.
The ceiling and wall finishes of the celestial room have been carefully restored. Sealing rooms in the north addition now feature colors that highlight the temple’s historic look — green in the large rooms, blue in medium rooms and yellow in the smaller rooms.
Also in the sealing rooms were installed chandeliers, designed to closely resemble those from the late 1800s.
Bride’s suite
Inside the bride’s suite of the temple, new chandeliers and wall sconces have been added. In addition, painted ceiling medallions reflect the original appearance of the room.
The bride’s suite is a space for a bride to prepare before and after being sealed to her husband.
Assembly room
The assembly room of the Salt Lake Temple is undergoing finishing touches, and the balcony area is nearing completion.
Parquet wood flooring has been installed. Also, wood has carefully been restored on the refurbished spiral staircases, one in each of the four corners of the room.
The assembly room is designed for large gatherings and special meetings, and it’s where Church leaders come together for counsel and instruction.
Temple entrance buildings
Exterior stonework is in progress for the two temple entrance buildings. A walking space with planters has also been installed.
This area will serve as a gathering place for guests, with the two entrance buildings providing both a waiting area for patrons and convenient access to the temple.
Previous renovation updates in 2025
Several interior renovation updates have been announced for the Salt Lake Temple this year, including the following:
Scaffolding was removed from the large assembly room.
Chandeliers were added to the north addition’s ceiling rooms.
The original 12 cast-iron oxen were reinstalled in the east baptistry, and both baptistries are in finishing stages.
Using advanced laser technology, crews are removing old varnish from the circular stairway paneling inside the temple’s corner towers.
Workers are restoring and replicating the ornate wood paneling, beams and stenciling, including reapplying gold leaf, adding detailed stencil designs and repairing aged wood elements.
Finish work was underway for the north addition sealing rooms, celestial room and adjoining original sealing rooms.
President Nelson also announced in a Feb. 14 social media post that the Salt Lake Temple will hold a public open house from April to October 2027. He wrote, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”