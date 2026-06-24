Video: Rehung doors symbolic of Salt Lake Temple’s ‘millennial future’

Just after sunrise on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, workers placed the renovated wooden doors back in their respective arches on the east side of the Salt Lake Temple.

With only 10 months remaining before the Salt Lake Temple opens to public tours, workers are completing important parts of its extensive renovation.

On Tuesday, June 23, workers placed the renovated wood doors back in the arched entryways of the east side of the temple. The doors underwent careful work to meet the precise requirements of Church leaders.

A Church News video titled “A Millennial Future” features some of the individuals who have worked on the temple since it closed in December 2019. They share the professional and spiritual care taken to make the temple ready to support God’s work until the Savior’s Second Coming.

Tom Lindhardt, a senior project manager with the Church’s Special Projects Department, said he is excited that the doors will be open again in a way they have not been for more than 100 years.

“They’ll be opened to the public for the first time since it was originally dedicated in 1893,” he said. “The Church and the gospel is for everyone, and we want everybody to come and see. We hope everybody will come and see the temple.”