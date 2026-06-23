Your testimony of Christ may be displayed on Temple Square this Christmas season

Example testimonies are displayed on hanging tags. Testimony submissions are now being collected for possible display on Temple Square in Salt Lake City during Christmastime 2026.

This Christmas season, testimonies of Jesus Christ will illuminate Salt Lake City’s Temple Square — and written submissions are being collected by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to display across the grounds.

Submissions will be open until Tuesday, June 30, and can be made on the Church’s website. Any submitted testimonies should be brief, 20 to 30 words, with a maximum of 145 characters.

“Share how Jesus Christ and His light have blessed your life,” says the webpage. “You may consider using the word ‘light’ in your written submission.”

Testimonies can come from countries and languages throughout the globe. The webpage invites, “Help us represent God’s children around the world.”

Christmas lights and decorations are on display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the webpage, those submitting a testimony could reflect on:

How Jesus Christ has been a light to guide, comfort or strengthen them.

What Jesus Christ’s light means to them.

How the gospel of Jesus Christ brings peace, hope or direction.

How they celebrate Christ’s life and light during Christmas.

Here are a few example testimonies of what could be submitted:

“I didn’t have many friends in school. Because of Jesus Christ’s light, I didn’t feel alone. He’s my personal Savior and always strengthens me.”

“The Savior’s light inspires me to be kinder to those around me, which always makes me happier in return.”

“When my father passed away last year, remembering the promise of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection brought me hope and comfort when nothing else could.”

Selected testimonies will be identified by the person’s first name and home country or state.

Christmas lights and decorations displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christmas at Temple Square in 2025

Lights, luminaria, lanterns and international Nativities adorned Temple Square last December. The light displays have attracted hundreds of thousands to the headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 60 years.

Close to 300 concerts happened between Thanksgiving and Christmas at four venues around Temple Square, including daily performances by schools, missionary and community organizations, as well as various string, flute, guitar and bell groups.

Several performances also ran for the “Savior of the World” production, which portrays the sacred story of Jesus Christ’s birth, life and Resurrection.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated the Savior with annual Christmas concerts. Last year’s performances featured Tony Award-winning actor Stephanie J. Block and her husband, Broadway and television star Sebastian Arcelus.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, the Church broadcast its annual First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional. Among the speakers was President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, who said that “as we are kind and serve each other as the Savior would, even in the smallest of ways, we can become a channel of God’s grace to help those in our circle of influence feel the Savior’s love and hope.”