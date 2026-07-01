Seismic upgrade completed on Salt Lake Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews remove bolts from one of the plates of a base isolator located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

What started as a rough sketch on a napkin became two decades of planning and 6½ years of seismic renovations to protect the Salt Lake Temple against earthquakes.

Those seismic upgrades have been completed as Salt Lake City’s house of the Lord now rests on its new base isolation system.

“This is a milestone moment for this whole project,” said Brad Bohne, general superintendent with Jacobsen Construction, according to a June 30 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“The temple is set free,” Bohne continued. “Free to move now during an earthquake, so a big deal for us.”

Starting Thursday, June 25, construction crews removed over 1,500 bolts connecting 392 plates to the base isolators. These plates stabilized the 98 base isolators — located 20 feet below the temple — during installation.

The base isolators now allow the temple to move 5 feet in any direction during an earthquake.

Nathan Espinoza, assistant project manager with Jacobsen Construction, said that “the system is unlike anywhere else in the world.”

The assembly room on the top floor of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carpet has been installed in the historic temple’s celestial room and surrounding study areas. Several instruction rooms are also nearing completion.

In the east baptistry — one of two in the building — a chandelier now hangs above the baptismal font. Additional chandeliers beautify other hallways and rooms inside the house of the Lord.

Directly outside the temple, stone-paving work is underway. The pavement is being placed atop snowmelt tubing, which will help prevent snow and ice in colder months.

Crews install stone pavement on top of snowmelt tubing outside the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other recent Temple Square news

The Salt Lake Temple’s refurbished oak doors were reinstalled on the east side of the structure June 23-25. The west doors returned in early June.

Jacob W. Olmstead, a manager in the Historic Sites Division in the Church History Department, said: “You look at those doors, and you understand you are on the threshold of the house of the Lord. You are at the dividing point between the sacred ordinances that take place on the inside that connect Latter-day Saints to Heavenly Father and their Savior, Jesus Christ, and the world outside.”

Newly installed carpet in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Through July 15, applications are open for volunteers and performers in its Salt Lake Temple Celebration. Volunteers should commit to at least eight weeks of service during the celebration, and most volunteer assignments are a single three- to four-hour shift per week.

“We’re really passionate about finding the right people to be here to welcome those guests from all over the world,” said Jen Allen, senior event manager for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, to the Church News.

A chandelier hangs above the baptismal font on the east side of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, the Church has provided resources to involve members around the globe. A toolkit provides communication materials, planning guides and ideas for local participation, even for those not in Utah.

With these resources, leaders and members can focus local efforts on Jesus Christ, engage the rising generation and all people worldwide, coordinate efforts for the celebration and related activities, and strengthen faith by inviting others to learn about the blessings of the temple.

A large skylight hovers above the Salt Lake Temple recommend desk with a view of the historic house of the Lord in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crews remove bolts from one of the 98 base isolators located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Finish work nears completion in one of five instruction rooms inside the historic Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The newly installed carpet in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly installed carpet in study areas near the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints