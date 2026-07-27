3 new statues of Christ installed on Temple Square

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The statue Jesus Christ and Mary at the Tomb was installed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Three new statues of the Savior, Jesus Christ, were installed this month on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

All three pieces depict key firsts in His earthly ministry:

The first recorded declaration from Christ that He is the Messiah.

The first apostles ordained to establish His church.

The first person to witness He was resurrected.

These new statues illustrate the following:

Jesus Christ With the Woman at the Well: In John 4:5–42, Jesus declares to a woman of Samaria that He is the Messiah. Jesus Christ Ordains Apostles: In Mark 3:13–19, the Savior ordains 12 apostles “that they should be with him, and that he might send them forth to preach, and to have power to heal sicknesses, and to cast out devils” (verses 14–15). Jesus Christ and Mary at the Tomb: In John 20:11–18, the resurrected Christ appears at the empty tomb to Mary Magdalene and asks her to bear witness to the apostles that He overcame death.

A new statue titled Jesus Christ With the Woman at the Well is shown on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Information and photos of the new statues — installed July 15-16 — were published July 27 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

According to the news release, two more statues will be unveiled in the coming weeks:

Jesus Christ With Mary and Martha (Luke 10:38–42)

Jesus Christ Blessing the Children (Mark 10:13–15)

Statues across the grounds and exhibits throughout the Temple Square Visitors’ Center testify that Jesus Christ is at the center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The statue Jesus Christ Ordains Apostles is shown at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other recent Temple Square news

A July 21 episode of the Church News podcast explained what Salt Lake Temple Celebration visitors can expect in April to October 2027, from selfie stations to faith-building exhibits to a virtual tour.

In late June, the multiyear seismic upgrade was completed on the Salt Lake Temple. The pioneer-era house of the Lord now rests on its new base isolation system, allowing it to move 5 feet in any direction during an earthquake.

Crews install the statue Jesus Christ With the Woman at the Well at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Salt Lake Temple’s refurbished oak doors were reinstalled on the east side of the structure June 23-25. The west doors returned in early June.

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, the Church has provided resources to involve members around the globe. A toolkit provides communication materials, planning guides and ideas for local participation, even for those not in Utah.

With these resources, leaders and members can focus local efforts on Jesus Christ, engage the rising generation and all people worldwide, coordinate efforts for the celebration and related activities, and strengthen faith by inviting others to learn about the blessings of the temple.