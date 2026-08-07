Elder Gilbert to dedicate third house of the Lord in Wyoming

For the first time since becoming a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in February, Elder Clark G. Gilbert will dedicate a house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Elder Gilbert will dedicate the Cody Wyoming Temple.

The Cody temple will start a public open house later this month, running from Thursday, Aug. 27, through Saturday, Sept. 12, excluding Sundays. A media day is planned for Monday, Aug. 24, and invited guests will tour the sacred edifice Aug. 25-26.

As previously announced, the 10 a.m. dedication will be broadcast to congregations throughout the temple district. It will also be rebroadcast at 2 p.m. the same day.

The announcement that Elder Gilbert will dedicate this temple was published Friday, Aug. 7, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A map of the Cody Wyoming Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Cody temple

This Wyoming house of the Lord was announced by late Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. It was one of 13 temples he announced in October 2021 general conference.

On Sept. 27, 2024, ground was broken for the temple. Elder Steven R. Bangerter — a General Authority Seventy and then the first counselor in the Church’s North America Central Area presidency — presided over the ceremony.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Bangerter pleaded for blessings upon the temple and all those who enter its walls. “We ask that they may feel a spirit of peace wash over them, granting them comfort and assurance that the presence of the temple will bring added joy, prosperity, beauty and unity to their lives and their community.”

A single-story building of approximately 9,950 square feet, the sacred edifice was built on the northwest side of Skyline Drive and north of the Cody Canal.

Shovels turn the dirt at the groundbreaking of the Cody Wyoming Temple on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Cody, Wyoming. Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, is fourth from right. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

The Church in Wyoming

This new house of the Lord in Cody will be the third in Wyoming. It follows the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Casper Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2024.

Latter-day Saints entered the state as early as 1846 in their pioneer travels. The Oregon, California and Mormon trails crossed through the middle of Wyoming, so most Latter-day Saint companies traveled through the state in their westward migration.

By the end of 1847, more than 2,000 pioneer members had crossed Wyoming into Utah. Wyoming’s first stake was organized in Star Valley in August 1892.

Now home to nearly 67,000 Latter-day Saints, Wyoming has more than 170 wards and branches.