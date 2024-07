Groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple

The groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple was presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen , North America Central Area president, on Oct. 9, 2021. Strong winds and cold temperatures caused most of the event to be moved inside a meetinghouse, but the breaking of ground outside still took place.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Nielsen said, “Our hearts are full of gratitude as we contemplate the magnitude of what is about to happen. This gathering is an answer to many prayers. We can only imagine the celebration on the other side of the veil among those whose sacrifices prepared the way for the blessings we enjoy today. Our hearts rejoice with them.”The Casper Wyoming Temple is scheduled to be dedicated Oct. 13, 2024, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.