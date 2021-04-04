In the News
The Casper Wyoming Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Casper, Wyoming, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
The Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 9, 2021, with Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, president of the North America Central Area, presiding. In-person attendance was limited to invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to those in the temple district.
A public open house for the temple will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 14, 2024. A media day will also be held Aug. 26, and invited guests will tour the building Aug. 27-28, 2024.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 13, 2024, during two sessions.
2905 Independence Court
Casper, Wyoming 82604
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming.
It will be the easternmost temple in the state.
Including the third temple announced in Wyoming, the Casper temple will be the only temple near an interstate highway.
