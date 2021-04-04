Menu
Casper Wyoming Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

DEDICATED

13 October 2024

The exterior of the Casper Wyoming Temple amid snowy ground.

The Casper Wyoming Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple

The groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple was presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, North America Central Area president, on Oct. 9, 2021. Strong winds and cold temperatures caused most of the event to be moved inside a meetinghouse, but the breaking of ground outside still took place.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Nielsen said, “Our hearts are full of gratitude as we contemplate the magnitude of what is about to happen. This gathering is an answer to many prayers. We can only imagine the celebration on the other side of the veil among those whose sacrifices prepared the way for the blessings we enjoy today. Our hearts rejoice with them.”

The Casper Wyoming Temple is scheduled to be dedicated Oct. 13, 2024, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Timeline of the Casper Wyoming Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Casper, Wyoming, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

October
09
2021
Groundbreaking

The Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 9, 2021, with Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, president of the North America Central Area, presiding. In-person attendance was limited to invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to those in the temple district.

August
29
2024
Open house

A public open house for the temple will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 14, 2024. A media day will also be held Aug. 26, and invited guests will tour the building Aug. 27-28, 2024.

October
13
2024
Dedication

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 13, 2024, during two sessions.

Architecture and Design of the Casper Wyoming Temple

The Casper Wyoming Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show the temple will have rectangular windows around the house of the Lord and three arched entryways in front of the main door. Atop the temple is a three-tiered tower with three rectangular windows on each side of the middle tier and one arched window on each side of the top tier.

The temple will be built on a 9.5-acre site, with grass, trees and small bushes filling the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Casper Wyoming Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A close-up of a row of ceremonial golden shovels.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels next to wooden handcart replicas.
Two men in suits smiling at the camera, one of the men with a rain poncho, with several people with umbrellas behind them.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels into the ground.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

9 October 2021

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen

DEDICATED

13 October 2024

TO BE DEDICATED BY

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Current President and Matron

Millard Lee Smathers & Jo Rae Comin Smathers

Location

2905 Independence Court
Casper, Wyoming 82604
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming.

Fact #2

It will be the easternmost temple in the state.

Fact #3

Including the third temple announced in Wyoming, the Casper temple will be the only temple near an interstate highway.

