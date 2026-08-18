President Christofferson will rededicate San Diego California Temple

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets Elder I. Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo, at the dedication of the Yorba Linda California Temple in Yorba Linda, California, on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will rededicate the San Diego California Temple.

This house of the Lord will be rededicated on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. The service will be broadcast to Church meetinghouses throughout the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

Recently, President Christofferson dedicated another house of the Lord in California in June. He said the Yorba Linda California Temple was “a testament to the faith of many generations.”

Renovations and recent open house

The San Diego Temple was dedicated by the late President Gordon B. Hinckley on April 25, 1993. After three decades of temple ordinances, the temple closed July 31, 2023, for extensive renovations.

The San Diego California Temple illuminated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Those renovations included repainting the exterior; refreshing the landscaping; improving accessibility; upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; improving the roof; and replacing art glass, carpet, lighting and furnishings. The cafeteria area was also removed, with that space repurposed as a waiting room for guests attending weddings.

The San Diego California Temple reopened Monday, June 15, for the public to see inside again.

As the public open house began, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the centrality of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the temple.

“Everything in the building speaks of Christ and why He is important,” Elder Andersen said. “Because of Him, we can live forever after this life.”

The San Diego California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints