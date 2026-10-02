Temple Square is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Areas that were previously barricaded off are now open.

Now that the construction barriers surrounding the Salt Lake Temple are gone, Temple Square is less of a construction site and more of a visual invitation to come closer to Jesus Christ.

A replica of the Christus statue invites onlookers to come closer to the Savior. A plaza of international flags shows countries where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is established. And at the center of it all is the Salt Lake Temple, a house of the Lord with rich pioneer history for the Church.

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the gates around Temple Square are open for the public to walk the grounds, study scriptures near the flower gardens and tour several buildings around the block.

Temple Square is pictured in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

With the October 2026 general conference fast approaching, tens of thousands will soon convene in downtown Salt Lake City to hear testimonies of Jesus Christ and ponder their own discipleship journeys.

Yet outside of the faith-promoting messages verbally offered in the Conference Center, no shortage of spiritually fortifying sights adorn the plazas a short walk away.

Here’s what’s still under renovation, what’s open, what landmarks can be seen and where visitors can park.

A map shows available parking in downtown Salt Lake City for the October 2026 general conference, Oct. 3-4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A large Christus statue replica stands in the west lobby of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

What’s still under renovation?

The Conference Center is closed until March 2027 for renovations, infrastructure upgrades and exhibit development. The rooftop gardens are also closed in the meantime.

However, there are two exceptions:

Parking beneath the Conference Center and access to parking elevators remain open and operational. Parking is $25, but parking validation is available in various buildings across Temple Square. The Conference Center will be open for general conference and other major scheduled events, such as “Luz de las Naciones” and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas concerts.

Attendees make their way out of the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The center is currently closed until March 2027 for renovations. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Assembly Hall is also currently closed during renovations.

The Beehive and Lion houses in the southeast corner of Temple Square will be closed until spring 2027.

The north temple entrance buildings are closed as temple renovations continue. However, art-glass windows depicting the resurrected Christ in the Americas (see 3 Nephi 17:23-24) and at the tomb with Mary Magdalene (see John 20:11-18) are visible from the outside.

The Salt Lake Temple is, of course, still closed for renovations until its open house April to October 2027. The construction barriers that had immediately surrounded the structure in recent years, though, have been removed.

A large stained-glass art piece by artist Kathy Jordan is the centerpiece of the northwest entrance of the Salt Lake Temple on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

What’s open, and when?

Temple Square Visitors’ Center: South of the Salt Lake Temple, visitors can see statues, artwork, miniature models and replicas that teach of Jesus Christ and His role in temples. This visitors’ center is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the center’s “Inside a Temple” tour are available in batches every other Monday on TempleSquare.org.

Luanne Broadhead takes a photo as the Temple Square Visitors’ Center opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Salt Lake Tabernacle: West of the temple, this historic building features an organ with more than 11,600 pipes. It’s open for visitors from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Free concerts in the Tabernacle are open to the public throughout the week:

“Music & the Spoken Word”: Sundays from 9:30-10 a.m.; be seated by 9:15 a.m. Tickets are required and can be reserved on ticketing.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Weekly choir rehearsals: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., except for Oct. 1, the week leading into general conference.

Daily organ recitals: Monday to Saturday from 12-12:30 p.m., then Sundays from 2-2:30 p.m., except for the Oct. 3-4 of general conference.

Church History Museum: Across the street west of the Tabernacle, several displays and exhibits showcase events and artifacts in Church history, along with a gift shop.

The museum is open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; then closed on Sundays.

The Church History Museum is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

FamilySearch Library: Also across the street west of the Tabernacle is the world’s largest genealogical library, with billions of records from more than 100 countries. Several activities are also available to engage families and individuals in family history.

It’s open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; then closed on Sundays.

Church History Library: Across the street east of the Conference Center is the Church’s primary archive, holding millions of items collected from around the world.

The library is open from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; then closed on Sundays.

People look around the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on the first day it is reopened after a two-and-a-half-year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Joseph Smith Memorial Building: Located southeast from the Salt Lake Temple, it was built in 1911 as a hotel and now serves as an administrative center and gathering place.

Two restaurants open to the public within the 10-story building:

The Garden Restaurant: Soups, salads and sandwiches, located on the building’s ground floor. Hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; then closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The temple open house will extend these hours, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served.

The Roof Restaurant: Luxury dining with an open view of the city, located on the 10th floor. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; then closed on Sundays.

Brigham Young Historic Park: A portion of land once owned by the Brigham Young family is now a park across the street east of the Church Office Building. A stream from City Creek runs a waterwheel near a performance stage, where free summer concerts are held.

What other landmarks can be seen?

Isaiah 2:2 Monument: On the east plaza rests a stone monument engraved with a biblical prophecy being fulfilled through the open house — that “in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it” (Isaiah 2:2).

Flag plaza: South of the Church Office Building, an oval of 91 flagpoles displays flags from countries around the world. Every three months, they’re replaced with a new group of flags.

The Cedar of Lebanon: This 70-foot tree southeast of the temple was once a 1-foot seedling brought from the Middle East, planted about 1949. “Just as the cedar has stood firm through time, followers of Jesus Christ find strength, stability and peace in Him,” says TempleSquare.org.

Reflection pool: This large water feature beautifies the area east of the Salt Lake Temple, reflecting the iconic structure’s image. According to TempleSquare.org, “The calm surface is a reminder that faith in Jesus Christ can bring clarity, balance and enduring strength.”

Visitors feel the water in the reflection pool at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Areas that were previously barricaded off are now open. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Seagull Monument: It’s a tribute to the “Miracle of the Gulls” that pioneers saw in the spring of 1848. Dedicated by Church President Joseph F. Smith in 1913, it now stands east of the Assembly Hall as a sign of God’s love and an answer to prayer.

Deuel Cabin: Between the Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library, this small log home was built in 1847, the pioneers’ first year in the Salt Lake Valley. Visitors view it just from the outside rather than enter in.

Statues of key biblical and Church events: A plethora of statues are also scattered across Temple Square, depicting various moments in Jesus Christ’s ministry and key events in Church history. A detailed view of statue locations — as well as locations for upcoming exhibits and activities — is available on TempleSquare.org/map or on the Temple Square app.

The statue "Jesus Christ and Mary at the Tomb" was installed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Where can visitors park?

The following are a few parking areas near Temple Square. Alternatively, public transportation is available through the Utah Transit Authority: local buses, a light-rail system nearby and a train stop five blocks away.

Conference Center parking garage: Even while the Conference Center is under renovations, the parking garage beneath it remains operational daily from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Parking is $25, but parking validation is available at the Temple Square Visitors’ Center, FamilySearch Library, Church History Museum and Church History Library.

City Creek Center: Mall parking is free for the first two hours, then it’s $3 per hour, for a daily maximum of $24.

Park Place: South of North Temple Street and west of 200 West Street, this lot usually charges around $10-$15 to park, but local events can cause a price increase to $40.

Street parking: Metered street parking costs $3.50 per hour in Salt Lake City from Monday to Saturday. Cars can’t stay parked for more than two hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or more than four hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is free on Sundays.

A TRAX train moves past Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

‘Experience the message of Jesus Christ’

Why refresh Temple Square? The renovations of recent years culminate in next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration and open house.

From April 5 to Oct. 1, 2027, seven days a week, an anticipated 5 million people will tour the renovated house of the Lord before its rededication.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — announced on Sept. 1 the theme of the celebration: “Rejoice in Christ.”

Weeks earlier in the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Toolkit, President Uchtdorf wrote that “this celebration is not only about the temple’s beauty or its monumental history. It is about inviting more people than ever before to experience the message of Jesus Christ.”

The Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus stands in the west wing of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Benjamin Paladino and Julie Higginson look at refinished doors on the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Areas of Temple Square that were previously barricaded off are now open. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Temple, still under renovation, is seen from the Temple Square Visitors’ Center area in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People walk through Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Areas that were previously barricaded off are now open. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The west entrance, along with the Conference Center, before the Salt Lake Temple Celebration theme announcement on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Isaiah 2:2 is engraved on a stone monument on the east side of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, near the Salt Lake Temple. | Temple Square Facebook page