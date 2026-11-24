The Salt Lake Temple is lit up at dawn prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Another batch of free tickets was released at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, for Salt Lake Temple open house reservations.

Tickets can be reserved at TempleSquare.org, or on the Temple Square app (available on iOS and Android).

The open house begins April 5 and runs through Oct. 1, 2027. Tours will take place 8:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets have opened for reservations in batches, starting on Sept. 1, when the first 1 million were claimed within 24 hours. Since then, two more batches of free tickets offered visitors more availability to join the celebration.

In a Sept. 1 broadcast, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — announced the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration’s theme: “Rejoice in Christ.”

“We invite the world — everyone, hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people,” he said. “We expect 5 million people to come and see and enjoy this wonderful experience — what the temple, the house of the Lord, represents.”

The open house begins at the Conference Center across the street from the temple, and each tour is expected to take about an hour. Tours will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Mandarin and American Sign Language.

Specialty tours will also be available May through September, at specific times, for guests with specific accessibility needs.

Stand-by reservations will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

And for those around the world unable to visit in person, two virtual tour experiences will be available.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2027. They published the announcement Monday, Nov. 23, in a letter to Church leaders and members around the world.