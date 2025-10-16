The new First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announced in a live broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Members of the new First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have spoken in settings around the globe and to different audiences ranging from members of the Church to civic leaders to newly called mission leaders. Below are some of the teachings they have shared and testimonies they have borne of the Savior and His work.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, closed the October 2025 general conference with a message about family as part of Heavenly Father’s plan.

“Our relationship to God and the purpose of our mortal life are explained in terms of the family,” he said.

Latter-day Saints have a God-given responsibility to teach their children to prepare for eternity, he said, adding that they can do this even through divorce, death and separation.

“Parents — single or married and others like grandparents who fill that role for children — are the master teachers.”

Having love and patience for family members who do not embrace gospel values and expectations is also important in every family, he said.

“Many parents will find that they can turn their family on if they all turn their technologies off. And parents, remember, what those children really want for dinner is time with you,” he said.

President Oaks said blessings come to families that pray and worship together, share family stories, create traditions and share sacred experiences.

“The sealing powers of the priesthood, directed by the keys restored in the Kirtland Temple, bring families together for eternity,” he said.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses members and friends gathered in Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 2025. The devotional was broadcast live in 24 languages for 37 countries in Europe. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In July, President Oaks spoke to Latter-day Saints across much of Europe in a broadcast from Brussels, Belgium.

“In today’s world there are many interferences with unity,” he said. “Some are political. Some are economic. Some are armed conflicts. In various churches of all denominations and other religious groups, unity is impaired by controversies over doctrine. Some families lack unity.”

He suggested a remedy rooted in Jesus Christ.

“The only permanent solution to the differences that divide us is for all of us to follow our Savior’s teachings and to gradually become even as He is.”

In February, President Oaks provided the introduction to the Church’s commemoration of Easter with a video message encouraging better understanding of “the most glorious event in history,” he said.

“Redemption through Jesus Christ is the central message of the prophets of all ages,” he said. “The books of the New Testament teach that our Savior’s suffering and His bloodshed atones for our sins and that His Resurrection assures that all who have ever lived on this earth will also be resurrected. Then we will all live forever with a glorified body of flesh and bones.”

This great gift to the world, President Oaks taught, “is made possible by the great plan and the boundless love of God the Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in October 2025 general conference about trusting in the Savior during times of trial.

He described how steel is strengthened by exposing it to heat, weight and pressure. He compared that process to the way Heavenly Father strengthens His children.

“The Lord proves us in much the same way to strengthen us. That proving does not come in moments of ease or comfort. It comes in moments when we feel stretched beyond what we thought we could bear.”

He said the greatest example of proving and strengthening occurred through the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Because of His Atonement, the Savior can strengthen all in times of trial.

“These moments are not evidence that the Lord has abandoned you. Rather, they are evidence that He loves you enough to refine and strengthen you. He is making you strong enough to carry the weight of eternal life.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, third from the left, looks over the attendees at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Eyring spoke in June to the Church’s newest mission leaders who were preparing to begin their callings in their assigned missions around the world.

He said that while missionaries are assigned to labor in a specific location, the Lord knows which mission leaders and missionaries need to be together to learn from each other.

“More important to their lives will be the assignment to serve with you. You will likely have a greater effect on their mission and on their lives,” he said. “You can have confidence that the Lord placed your missionaries with you because of your ability to give them the love and leadership that will be best for them.”

Gov. Spencer Cox and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk during a ribbon-cutting event for the L.S. Skaggs Applied Science Building at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Eyring is the son of University of Utah chemist Henry Eyring. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In July, President Eyring spoke at the University of Utah where a new science education complex was ceremonially opened.

In his remarks, President Eyring spoke of how science has helped define his educational, professional and ecclesiastical experiences.

He spoke of his appreciation for teachers and professors who “help us to see the vastness of the physical world and the beauty of understanding it and the power that it gives us.

“I am grateful for teachers who strengthen my confidence that there is order in the physical world — which has and will be continuously better understood."

President Eyring said that as students study and learn, he hopes they “use whatever powers and resources they gain to lift and to bless others in future generations.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency

In the recent October 2025 general conference, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, taught about looking to God.

“It is only by looking to God that individuals, families and even nations can flourish,” he said.

He also taught that, in the oft-repeated promise in the Book of Mormon, to prosper meant not only economic well-being and ministering to the needs of others, but also both spiritual guidance and blessings, and the capacity to rise above hardship and trial.

The opposite, he said, was not poverty.

“It was being cut off from the presence of the Lord,” he said. “Looking to God means that He is not just one of our priorities; it means rather that He is our one highest priority.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a Catholic priest on the rooftop terrace of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In September, President Christofferson represented the Church at a university conference in Rome, Italy. He spoke there about the shared values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church.

“As disciples of Christ, we have a solemn responsibility to advocate for human dignity and moral agency in a setting of religious pluralism,” he said.

After sharing his message at the conference, President Christofferson spoke about the inherent value of each individual as a son or daughter of God and the choice each has to choose to follow the Savior and benefit from His atoning sacrifice.

“I tried to emphasize that our infinite worth is connected not only to our being God’s creation, but to the redemption of the human soul by Jesus Christ, His Atonement and what that means for our ultimate destiny,” he said of his message. “Our ultimate worth is connected to our ultimate destiny of immortality and eternal life. His grace and His Atonement are key to the dignity, the worth that every soul has, regardless of where or when they live. Jesus Christ personifies everything that we attribute to the worth of a soul. He is both the example and the source of that infinite worth.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the annual Religious Educators Conference at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Christofferson also spoke to the Church Educational System Religious Educators Conference in June, where he invited educators to help students “take personal ownership in learning.”

As students exercise personal agency, “their conversion will deepen in ways that lead to lifelong discipleship,” he said.

In addition to these messages to live audiences, each member of the First Presidency has shared messages regularly on their social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.