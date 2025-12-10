Menu
Living Faith

Video: Giving Machine initiative ‘reflects the light and love of Jesus Christ’

Watch how the Giving Machine kiosks around the world help people share the light of Christ

A volunteer at the Giving Machines in Barcelona, Spain, joyfully hands out candy to those visiting the new machines on Nov. 28, 2025.
A volunteer at a Giving Machine in Barcelona, Spain, joyfully hands out candy to those visiting the new machine kiosks on Nov. 28, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

The Light the World Giving Machine initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has expanded in 2025 to more cities and countries than ever before.

In a Church News video, Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department, said the purpose is to “reflect the light and love of Jesus Christ.”

The Light the World annual Christmas initiative allows anyone to purchase goods and services to support those in need.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs of the kiosks, making sure that 100% of each donation goes directly to the participating nonprofit organizations.

“The world is responding to this, they want to give back, they want to help those in need and this provides an opportunity for them to do so,” Elder Holland said.

Several countries will have the bright-red kiosks for the first time: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Italy, Japan, Spain and Thailand. In total, Giving Machine kiosks will be in 21 countries and on six continents this year, also more than ever before.

Since 2017, nearly $50 million has been donated through the Giving Machine initiative.

During the 2024 Christmas season, approximately 850,000 people visited a Giving Machine kiosk. They made more than 490,000 purchases, including 2 million meals for individuals and families in need, 500,000 vaccines for polio and measles, and 106,000 chickens, goats and beehives for families and villagers.

