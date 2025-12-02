Giving Machine kiosks launch events around the world to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during an event to launch the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks inside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Joining him on the stage is Tammy Reid, whose husband, Andy, is head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tavia Hunt, whose husband, Clark, is the chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks are in more cities across the world than ever before for the 2025 Christmas season.

Across 126 cities in 21 countries and on six continents, the machines are part of the Light the World annual Christmas initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Light the World initiative and its Giving Machines have shown us that year after year, simple acts of kindness spark a brightness that affects an entire community,” said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at a launch celebration inside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs of the kiosks, making sure that 100% of each donation goes directly to the participating nonprofit organizations.

Elder Stevenson said over 850,000 people visited a Giving Machine around the world last year, purchasing 450,000 different items, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The goal of the Giving Machine kiosks is to give people across the world the opportunity to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ and embrace His invitation to “love thy neighbour” (Matthew 22:39).

Elder Stevenson said the Light the World initiative is rooted in the biblical teaching of Christ, who declared, “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12).

“His light was never meant to be admired from afar. It was meant to be shared,” Elder Stevenson said. “When we give — whether it be through a machine, a donation or even just a kind act — we become His light.”

The Apostle also thanked all those who continue to “bring Christ’s light to the world one act of love at a time.”

This is the fifth year the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks have been in Kansas City.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed gratitude on behalf of the families in Kansas City who will be helped.

“The help that you’re giving with Giving Machines, the cheer that you spread, and more than anything, the heart that you are dedicating to our community and so many others is changing lives in Kansas City and around the world,” he said.

Bishop James V. Johnston, with the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, joined the launch in Kansas City and said, “there are so many ways that we can put our love into action.”

“The Giving Machine is a beautiful way for us to do that,” he said. “It’s a way for us together as a community to express our love and our support, especially for those who might be struggling.”

As the kiosks are unveiled across 126 cities in 21 countries and on six continents, many cities will unwrap the kiosks with celebrations. For locations, see GivingMachines.org.

Salt Lake City

Giving Machine kiosks in downtown Salt Lake City were unwrapped on Monday, Nov. 24, at the City Creek Center.

Elder K. Bruce Boucher, an Area Seventy, expressed his gratitude for those who have supported the Light the World initiative and the lives it touches. “Today we express our gratitude for all of you and for helping us to provide light and joy in the world,” he said, testifying that providing opportunities for others to feel joy “would please Jesus Christ.”

Four Philippine cities

The Giving Machine kiosks will launch in Bacolod City for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 4, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom. The city joins three others in the Philippines hosting the kiosks: Manila, Cebu and Davao.

At the launch event for the donation stations in metro Manila on Wednesday, Nov. 26, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Philippines Area presidency, presided over the event.

Visitors will be able to donate food, education kits, medical support, livelihood items and other essentials to help those in need.

Tokyo, Japan

Japan’s first Light the World Giving Machine kiosk will be installed on the basement floor of the Otemachi Tower in Tokyo until Dec. 25.

People who visit the machine are encouraged to remember a Japanese proverb that teaches every little bit counts, according to the Japan Newsroom.

Local partnering organizations in Japan include Second Harvest Japan, Good Neighbors Japan, Japan Association for Refugees, UNHCR Association and CARE International Japan.

Los Angeles, California

Firefighters who worked on wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu in January were honored as Giving Machine kiosks were unveiled at The Grove, a popular outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment attraction in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.

Local charities featured in the Giving Machine kiosks focus on rebuilding neighborhoods impacted by the wildfires. The proceeds will help rebuild small businesses, parks and recreation centers, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“This is an opportunity to take a horrible situation and make the best out of it and build homes that are more resilient, safer for a community that can reside with those beautiful views, with the hills still behind them, and knowing that their homes are going to be much safer,” said fire chief Jaime E. Moore of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

