Montpelier Idaho Temple dedication, open house announced

The First Presidency has announced a Sunday, Oct. 18, dedication date for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The month before, an open house will be held from Thursday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 26, excluding Sundays.

A media day will also be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, and invited guests will tour the sacred edifice Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Oct. 18 dedication, to be held at 10 a.m., will be broadcast to all units in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m. A presiding authority has not yet been announced.

Information about the open house and dedication was first published May 4 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Also on Oct. 18, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Managua Nicaragua Temple.

The location of the Montpelier Idaho Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Montpelier temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Montpelier, Idaho, on April 3, 2022, during the April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temple locations identified at the conference, including one for Idaho’s neighboring state of Montana.

The next year, ground was broken for the Montpelier temple on June 17, 2023. Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the ceremony.

“At the end of the day, it really draws back to our individual relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Elder Olsen at the groundbreaking. “As much as this is a community event, and the neighbors will drive by and see this beautiful edifice, at the end of the day when individuals are able to go in, it’s all about their personal relationship with [Heavenly Father and His Son].”

Montpelier’s temple was planned as a two-story structure of approximately 27,000 square feet. It was built on a 2.6-acre site on the northeast corner of Washington Street and Sixth Street in Montpelier.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, center, joins with local Church members at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Montpelier Idaho Temple on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

The Church in Idaho

Idaho is home to 11 houses of the Lord in various stages of operation, construction and planning.

Seven of those temples are operating: Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017), Pocatello (2021) and Burley (January 2026).

In addition to the Montpelier Idaho Temple, a house of the Lord has been under construction in Rexburg since June 2024, the Teton River Idaho Temple. It will be the city’s second temple.

A final two temples are in planning stages: the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, announced October 2024, and the Caldwell Idaho Temple, announced April 2025.

In 1855, early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869.

Church presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho. Current Church President Dallin H. Oaks also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, for about five years as a child, and earlier this year he dedicated the Burley temple.

Today, more than 482,000 Latter-day Saints meet in over 1,300 wards and branches in Idaho.