President Eyring dedicates the Lindon Utah Temple as a ‘refuge’ and ‘place of peace’

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, center, is joined at left by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and on the right by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area presidency, ahead of the Sunday, May 3, 2026, dedication of the Lindon Utah Temple.

LINDON, Utah — On a tranquil spring morning, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Lindon Utah Temple — the 216th house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Eyring testified to members of the temple district that the Lindon temple is the house of the Lord. Feelings of peace felt there come from the Lord by the power of the Holy Ghost.

For the 24 stakes that make up the temple district, the Lindon temple can be “a refuge” and a “place of peace,” promised President Eyring, who dedicated the Church’s newest house of the Lord in a single session on Sunday, May 3, in Lindon, Utah.

“That which we experience in the temple increases our desire to submit our hearts and our wills to God, as His humble children. When we obey what we are taught in the temple with all our hearts, it makes possible our receiving the gift of peace,” President Eyring said.

The Lindon Utah Temple was dedicated on Sunday, May 3, 2026, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He also taught that it is only by following the Savior that individuals can find peace and serenity in the trials that will come to them.

Each time patrons return to the temple, they will, by the Spirit, learn more about Jesus Christ and His Father, President Eyring promised members of the temple district. And the sweet feelings of peace can go with them into their busy lives if they are faithful to the covenants made there.

“Trials, challenges and heartaches will surely come to all of us. None of us are immune from ‘thorns of the flesh’ (2 Corinthians 12:7). Yet, as we attend the temple and remember our covenants, we will feel peace from the Lord,” he said.

Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susan A. Bangerter; and Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Debbie I. Becerra, also attended Sunday’s dedication, which was broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the temple district.

At center, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, is joined at left by by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susann A. Bangerter; and at right by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Debbie I. Becerra, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, on the grounds of the Lindon Utah Temple. President Eyring dedicated the temple the following day. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another temple for Utah state, Utah County

The late President Russell M. Nelson announced Lindon as one of six locations for new temples during the October 2020 general conference.

The Lindon Utah Temple is the 216th dedicated temple of the Church, the 25th in Utah and the 7th in Utah County. Including temples that are under construction, announced or undergoing renovation, the Beehive State has or will have 32 houses of the Lord.

This new sacred edifice is nestled at the base of the Wasatch Mountains. To the northeast stands the imposing, snow-capped Mount Timpanogos. To the west, the valley stretches out to the shores of Utah Lake.

Lindon’s new house of the Lord is closely sandwiched between two other operating temples — the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, roughly six miles to the north, and the Orem Utah Temple, about seven miles to the south.

The Lindon Utah Temple was dedicated on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When President Nelson announced a temple in Lindon “I was speechless,” related Steve Anderson, a longtime resident and the Lindon temple historian. “I never imagined.”

With other temples within close proximity, many Lindon residents were shocked when it was announced, said Lindon Utah West Stake President Andrew Wright, “but also very grateful and joyful.”

Lindon Utah Central Stake President Michael Lloyd recalled serving in his ward’s Young Men’s organization and routinely getting up at 4 a.m. to take youth to the nearby Mount Timpanogos temple and experiencing lines of youth already trying to perform baptisms before school. Many youth were staying up late on the first of the month to try to secure appointments. “It just was so overwhelmed with the demand for ordinances for the youth.”

During the media day prior to the open house, Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and then an assistant executive director of the Temple Department, noted this temple would enable local members to make temple attendance part of their regular worship, not just an occasional occurrence.

The Lindon temple is also the second in the Church to be dedicated with two baptistries, the other being the Syracuse Utah Temple. “I think the fact that there’s a temple here, and the fact that it has two baptistries, is a reflection of the faithfulness of the Saints in this area,” said Wayne Corbridge, the temple open house and dedication coordinator.

Attendees walk toward the Lindon Utah Temple ahead of its dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Related Story Open house for Lindon temple is an invitation to draw closer to Christ, says Elder Becerra

History of the Church in Lindon

As this area of Utah County became settled in the 1860s, houses were strung along the main road connecting Pleasant Grove, Orem and Provo, earning the nickname “String Town.”

A prominent linden tree planted along State Street by an early Latter-day Saint settler inspired the town’s name, explained Anderson. But a typo on the paperwork spelled linden as Lindon.

The linden tree’s tiny blossoms, about the size of an adult’s fingernail, and heart-shaped leaves are reflected throughout the temple, and several linden trees are featured on the grounds.

For many years, the town was predominantly agrarian, with fields full of crops and livestock, giving rise to the city’s tagline: “Lindon: A little bit of country.” Today, President Wright describes the town as a “quiet, residential community.”

The Guadana family of Orem, Utah, joins other attendees walking into the Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Though many of the fields have now been developed into smaller home lots, “It’s not uncommon to see people riding horses up the mountain trails or for people to raise chickens in their backyards,” he said.

Since Wayne and Brenda Corbridge moved to Lindon 30 years ago, the Church has gone from one stake to three stakes as the population of the town has tripled. “And it’s still growing,” Wayne Corbridge said.

One of the earliest settlers of the area was Henson Walker, an early convert of the Restoration and part of Brigham Young’s vanguard company to the Salt Lake Valley.

Anderson shared how the early years of farming were extremely difficult in the area’s rocky, claylike soil. One year ,Henson Walker brought a crop of potatoes to pay tithing at the bishop’s storehouse, but they didn’t want to take them because they were so puny.

Those years of toil, however, produced hardworking, resilient, faithful Saints. Many multi-generational Latter-day Saint families with roots to those early settlers are anchors to the Church in the area, said President Wright.

And the acres of land where Henson Walker once toiled to help build up Zion is now set apart for a sacred purpose: the location of Lindon’s house of the Lord.

Onlookers sit on benches east of the Lindon Utah Temple during its dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Related Story Lindon Utah Temple open house begins

A place of strength and peace

Jake Braithwaite has a deep testimony of the temple that belies his age. At just 13 years old, he knows the temple is the house of the Lord and a place of strength and peace.

As the youngest of five, Jake remembers waiting outside the temple for years with his mom, Hillary Braithwaite, while his four older siblings performed baptisms for the dead.

“When I finally turned 11, I begged my bishop to come over to my house right on Jan. 1,” Jake said. His bishop complied. He was ordained to the Aaronic priesthood and the very next day went to do baptisms for the dead for the first time.

Jake Braithwaite, center, attends the Provo City Center Temple with his parents, Steven and Hillary Braithwaite, and his siblings. | Courtesy Hillary Braithwaite

Jake thought it might be “long and boring” because sitting outside the temple waiting for his siblings felt like it took so long. “But actually doing it, it’s awesome,” he said.

Whenever he goes to the temple, “I feel good for the rest of the week.”

Jake made a goal to go every week and kept that goal consistently until he was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2024.

“When I found out I got cancer, and I wasn’t able to go every week, it was very hard. And I could feel how much harder it was without the temple. It was like a habit by then,” Jake said.

Even though he couldn’t attend the temple when he started his chemotherapy, Jake was still able to find comfort through his service. In the months he had been going every week, he would get on FamilySearch to print off family names. His account kept track of them.

“I had like 800 and something, and we said I had 800 angels helping me get through my cancer journey,” Jake said.

Not being able to do things on his own, like walk down stairs or participate in sports or go to school or the temple, was hard and “really, really annoying,” Jake said.

Going to the temple helps him feel connected to Christ, which comforted him, he said. “Having someone that knows what I’m going through and being close to that person through the temple is really awesome. It definitely helped me.”

Jake recently finished his cancer treatments and says he is “so happy” to have an appointment to perform baptisms next week in the Lindon temple.

Jeff and Susan Madsen of Orem, Utah, walk hand in hand as they attend the Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

‘I feel such peace’

More than 280,000 toured the temple during its four-week open house.

Brenda Corbridge reported that they gave roughly 1,700 tours in different languages and more than 40 specialty tours to individuals and groups with special needs.

Wayne Corbridge said they would often ask visitors at the end of a tour, “What will you remember?”

“The most common response was ‘I feel such peace,’” said Wayne Corbridge. “Not everybody understands that that’s a fruit of the Spirit, but they were feeling the Spirit manifested through the peace and the love of God there in the temple.”

Attendees walk into Lindon Utah Temple ahead of its dedication by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Corbridges said they could share many stories of people who were drawn to the temple as they saw it being built.

One man who walked every day along the nearby Murdock Canal Trail watched the temple be built, attended the open house and told one of the open house committee members, “You know, I have just decided that I have to change my life. I feel like I have to be in that building and be part of this again.”

Another man, a welder, worked on the temple and felt inspired to reach out to a priesthood leader and was proud to share with a volunteer during the open house that he had recently been endowed. “Initially, it was just a welding job, and it turned into a place that beckoned to him and motivated him to be better.”

Even through the construction phase, the Lindon temple has enabled many more opportunities to teach and invite individuals to come back or to learn about the Savior, said President Wright. “Individuals’ lives are changing; marriages, families, homes and the community are already being blessed and that’s been wonderful to see.”

The house of the Lord changes people, noted President Lloyd. “It softens hearts. It helps them to come back to Jesus.”

Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Kurt Brown of the Utah Orem Mission takes a photo with two of his children Carter, age 12, and Paige, 9, before they attend the Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lindon Utah Temple facts

Address: 800 E. Center St., Lindon, Utah 84042

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president

Public open house: March 12 through April 11, 2026, excluding Sundays and general conference

Dedicated: May 3, 2026, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency

Property size: 12.63 acres

Building size: 83,140 square feet

Building height: 224 feet above ground level

Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Attendees walk into the temple for the Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Attendees walk toward the temple for the Lindon Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News