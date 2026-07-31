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President Porter, Sister Wright, Sister Browning share testimonies ahead of Primary general presidency change

Church News video shows some of the ways the outgoing presidency ministered to Primary children, their parents in the past 4 years

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President Susan H. Porter, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning join an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, join an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Rex Warner, Deseret News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

Four months ago, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained a new Primary general presidency. That new presidency will begin to serve on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Ahead of that change, the outgoing Primary general presidency shared some of the ways their testimonies grew and the ways their faith in Jesus Christ increased over the past four years.

A Church News video shares excerpts from that podcast conversation. In it, President Susan H. Porter, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning testify of the Savior and His love for God’s children around the world.

“We can walk through, through covenants and living His gospel, back to His presence,” President Porter said. “And I am so grateful to be a member of His Church and to be led by a living Prophet.”

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