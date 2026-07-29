During the 2024 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction video Elder Neil L. Andersen, left, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leads a council-like discussion. He is joined by Elder Gerrit W. Gong, also of the Twelve; President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president; Sister Kristen M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Kevin R. Duncan and Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, both General Authority and executive directors of the Temple Department and Family History Department, respectively.

When Primary General President Susan H. Porter walked into her first meeting of the Temple and Family History Executive Council, she thought, being so brand new, she wouldn’t say anything; rather, she would just listen and learn for a while.

She told her plan to Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, who was also on the council.

But during the first item on the agenda, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turned to President Porter and asked for her thoughts.

“What a teaching moment,” President Porter said.

She learned councils in the Church aren’t about professional experience, but coming humbly before the Lord.

“I have been tutored in the best way by our Apostles and Prophets about what it means to be in a council, how we come prayerfully prepared, having studied the issues and seeking our Heavenly Father’s help, not because we have a great background or skill in that area, but knowing that the Lord will reveal to us His mind and will,” she said.

Each member of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies sits on the Church’s executive councils and committees.

“It’s wonderful for sisters to be serving on these councils with members of the Quorum of the Twelve considering the great call of our Savior to take His message to all the world,” President Porter said on this week’s Church News podcast with the Primary general presidency members. “Councils are so important in the Church.”

Five members of the Missionary Executive Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints— clockwise from top, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon; Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — raise their hands in a support of an item during a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Jordan Kesler, top left, secretary of the council, and David N. Weidman, fourth from top left, managing director of the Missionary Department, are also present. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, had a similar experience as President Porter on her first day on the Missionary Executive Council, where she served first with then-Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and now with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman. A significant item came to the forefront and Sister Wright was asked in the beginning for her insights.

“First and foremost, the Brethren want and need to hear the voice of women,” Sister Wright said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson serves on the Priesthood and Family Executive Council.

“We touch about everything that isn’t either missionary work, or temple and family history work. And it’s been a great blessing to be part of those councils,” she told the Church News in a previous interview.

The Relief Society general presidency also sits together on several committees with the responsibility to care for those in need.

“On a regular basis, we have the privilege of participating in meetings where we make presentations to the First Presidency and the Twelve on the efforts to bless the lives of our brothers and sisters. And that has been an especially sweet experience,” President Johnson said.

Serving on councils has shown Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, the study, work and effort made by general officers and general authorities together.

“That has been a wonderful experience to just watch how the revelation comes,” Sister Dennis said in a previous interview, adding that frequently, the process is “gathering the revelation that is scattered among us.”

She has also experienced the Lord giving her revelation.

“I just have come to realize how important each one of us is in these council and committee settings, no matter if it’s on a general level, or on a stake or ward level,” Sister Dennis said. “Each of us is needed. We bring a perspective, we bring a background and He can work through all of us to be able to find what His will is.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leads a Temple and Family History Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Dennis said women have a voice and they are very much heard. “Our First Presidency loves the input of the women leaders, they listen, and all of the Twelve and all of those that we work with on these councils, they are very sensitive to the opinions and the insights of the women and feel that our counsel, our contribution to those councils is very valuable.”

Sister Wright knows this is Jesus Christ’s work and He invites people to be a part of it. Working in councils comes with “counsel and seeking revelation and learning together to discern His will,” she said.

She said some of the greatest opportunities for growth have come from invitations extended by the Apostles to serve, minister and teach in various capacities. “It has probably been one of the greatest blessings of my service as a general officer.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, said her assignments from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have given opportunity to “stretch in ways that I couldn’t have imagined before, and under the direction of prophets and apostles.”

General advisory councils

The Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies each have a general advisory council of at least 10 women each. Women also serve on the Sunday School general advisory council.

The advisory council members help the general presidencies in many ways, including serving on committees at Church headquarters, providing instruction for stakes in the United States based on need. The women have different assignments and focuses and they bring additional information and insight to the general presidencies.

Meanwhile, area organization advisers are called in areas outside the United States and Canada. Since March 2021, these women leaders help provide instruction and mentoring. Representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary, this position added to the Church’s organizational structure includes mentoring stake and ward women leaders and participating in leadership councils.

President Johnson said about her advisory council members, “They are wonderful resources to counsel with us about where we should be headed. ... They are a wonderful support to us.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with the Relief Society general advisory council with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos, made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left: Sister Carolee Scowcroft, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council; Sister LuAnn Snow, a member of the Primary general advisory council; Sister Mini Issac, an area organization adviser in India; Sister Janjira Sirisarn, an area organization adviser in Thailand; Sister Apphia Peter, an area organization adviser in Pakistan; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Sister Bolinda Sok, an area organization adviser in Cambodia; and Sister Barbara (Bobbie) Sandberg, a member of the Young Women general advisory council, take a photo in April 2025. | Provided by Sister Apphia Peter

Left to right, Sister Ruth Jones Todd, Sister Rachel Larsen, Sister Camille Buckley, Sister Jordan Murray, Sister Haylie Chase and Sister Lía Vidal of the Young Women general advisory council speak on a panel at BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on May 2, 2024. | Mary Richards, Church News

The Young Women general presidency and members of the Young Women general advisory council sing a song at the annual women's emeritus lunch with past and present Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies and general advisory councils at the Church Office building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 11, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News