Brigham City Utah Temple

Dedication

President Boyd K. Packer , President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Brigham City temple on Sept. 23, 2012, and was joined by his wife, Sister Donna Packer ; other general authorities and their wives, including both Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Wendy, as well as Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Barbara. Moving outside the dedication session, they applied mortar to the cornerstone of the temple; with the session continuing inside, President Packer offered the concluding remarks and the dedicatory prayer.