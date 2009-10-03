Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Brigham City Utah Temple

Announced

3 October 2009

Dedicated

23 September 2012

139th temple dedicated
The Brigham City Utah Temple, a white building with spires at each end.

The Brigham City Utah Temple.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Dedication of the Brigham City Utah Temple

Although the Brigham City Utah Temple is 30 minutes away from two other temples — Logan to the north and Ogden to the south — over 400,000 members of the Church attended the Brigham City Utah Temple open house. This number was 10 times the number of Latter-day Saints in the temple district, proving that this house of the Lord was instantly well loved and would help to unite the community, as observed by Jimmy Petersen, a Brigham City local.

President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided over both the groundbreaking and dedication ceremonies for the temple. At the groundbreaking, he promised to be back for the dedication, and he kept that promise when he dedicated the temple on Sept. 23, 2012.

President Packer was joined at the dedication ceremony by his wife, Sister Donna Packer, as well as a number of other general authorities of the Church and their wives, including Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson; and Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Barbara Perry. The temple was dedicated during three sessions.

A choir made up of 23 wards from eight stakes in the temple district sang at the cornerstone ceremony before the dedication. Among the many Latter-day Saints who traveled to the dedication were Barbara and Carl Ashby, a couple who celebrated their 57th anniversary at the dedication. “I will always remember the day the Brigham City temple was dedicated,” Barbara said.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We seek Thy favor, Father, in pouring out Thy blessings upon all those who reside in the Brigham City Utah Temple District and in the surrounding communities. Prosper them as they honor this Thy house. Strengthen their resolve to stand firm in their knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Shower down Thy blessings upon those who are faithful. Forbid the adversary from having power and influence over them. Rebuke the devourer and he who seeks to disrupt and destroy.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Brigham City Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the Brigham City Utah Temple

October
03
2009
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brigham City Utah Temple during October 2009 general conference.

July
31
2010
Groundbreaking

The Brigham City Utah Temple groundbreaking was held on July 31, 2010. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles born and who was raised in Brigham City, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. He was joined by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department; Elder Steven E. Snow of the Presidency of the Seventy; and Elder Allan F. Packer of the Seventy.

August
18
2012
Open house

The Church held an open house for the temple from Aug. 18 through Sept. 15, 2012. During this time, around 404,350 people — 10 times the number of members of the temple district — visited.

September
22
2012
Cultural celebration

More than 3,700 youth participated in a cultural celebration on Sept. 22, 2012, the day before the temple dedication. The youth from the 13 stakes in the temple district filled the field of the Box Elder High School football stadium to celebrate the theme “Harvest of Faith,” a presentation representing the early generations who settled in northern Utah and southern Idaho.

September
23
2012
Dedication

President Boyd K. Packer, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Brigham City temple on Sept. 23, 2012, and was joined by his wife, Sister Donna Packer; other general authorities and their wives, including both Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Wendy, as well as Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Barbara. Moving outside the dedication session, they applied mortar to the cornerstone of the temple; with the session continuing inside, President Packer offered the concluding remarks and the dedicatory prayer.

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced the Brigham City Utah Temple during October 2009 general conference. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord nearly a year later on July 31, 2010.

The Church held an open house for the temple from Aug. 18 through Sept. 15, 2012, which brought in around 404,350 attendees. On Sept. 23, 2012, President Packer — who was born in Brigham City 88 years earlier — presided over the temple's dedication and offered the dedicatory prayer.

Architecture and Design of the Brigham City Utah Temple

The Brigham City Utah Temple was built on a 3.1-acre property and is approximately 36,000 square feet. The temple is located across from the Brigham City Tabernacle and is a two-story building featuring second-floor windows with art glass depicting peach blossoms. There are 26 fruit trees on the temple grounds.

The interior features are made up from stone flooring, hand carved rock, maple wood trim, several pieces of original artwork and 12 unique cast bronze oxen in the baptistry. Paintings of Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow, two former Church Presidents who lived in Brigham City, hang on a wall in the temple's waiting area.

Interior Photos of the Brigham City Utah Temple

A white hallway with a large chandelier hanging from the ceiling.
A white room with wall paintings of mountains.
A white room with a large chandelier hanging from the ceiling.
Brigham City Utah Temple 4.jpeg
Brigham City Utah Temple interior 6.jpeg
A pool of water sits on top of a statue of twelve oxen and is bordered by a golden handrail.
Brigham City Utah Temple 3.jpeg
Brigham City Utah Temple interior 1.jpeg
Brigham City Utah Temple interior 8.jpeg
Brigham-City-Utah-Temple-Details-13.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2009

Dedicated

23 September 2012

Dedicated by

President Boyd K. Packer

Current President and Matron

Robert Ellis Steed & Debbie Smith Steed

Location

250 S. Main St.
Brigham City, Utah 84302-2560
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

During the temple open house, approximately 404,350 people — 10 times the number of Saints in the temple district — visited the site.

Fact #3

Before the temple’s construction, a three-story elementary school called Central School stood on the temple site. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2012, attended this school as a child.

Fact #4

In his dedicatory prayer on the temple, President Packer said, “We sense the presence today of Presidents Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow and Elder Rudger Clawson, each of whom would be very interested in the dedication of this temple.”

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

During the temple open house, approximately 404,350 people — 10 times the number of Saints in the temple district — visited the site.

Fact #3

Before the temple’s construction, a three-story elementary school called Central School stood on the temple site. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2012, attended this school as a child.

Fact #4

In his dedicatory prayer on the temple, President Packer said, “We sense the presence today of Presidents Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow and Elder Rudger Clawson, each of whom would be very interested in the dedication of this temple.”