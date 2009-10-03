In the News
President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brigham City Utah Temple during October 2009 general conference.
The Brigham City Utah Temple groundbreaking was held on July 31, 2010. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles born and who was raised in Brigham City, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. He was joined by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department; Elder Steven E. Snow of the Presidency of the Seventy; and Elder Allan F. Packer of the Seventy.
The Church held an open house for the temple from Aug. 18 through Sept. 15, 2012. During this time, around 404,350 people — 10 times the number of members of the temple district — visited.
More than 3,700 youth participated in a cultural celebration on Sept. 22, 2012, the day before the temple dedication. The youth from the 13 stakes in the temple district filled the field of the Box Elder High School football stadium to celebrate the theme “Harvest of Faith,” a presentation representing the early generations who settled in northern Utah and southern Idaho.
President Boyd K. Packer, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Brigham City temple on Sept. 23, 2012, and was joined by his wife, Sister Donna Packer; other general authorities and their wives, including both Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Wendy, as well as Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Barbara. Moving outside the dedication session, they applied mortar to the cornerstone of the temple; with the session continuing inside, President Packer offered the concluding remarks and the dedicatory prayer.
This was the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
During the temple open house, approximately 404,350 people — 10 times the number of Saints in the temple district — visited the site.
Before the temple’s construction, a three-story elementary school called Central School stood on the temple site. President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2012, attended this school as a child.
In his dedicatory prayer on the temple, President Packer said, “We sense the presence today of Presidents Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow and Elder Rudger Clawson, each of whom would be very interested in the dedication of this temple.”
