A front view of the Cardston Alberta Temple during the day.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Joseph F. Smith announced plans to construct a temple somewhere in Canada. According to the Deseret Evening News, the temple would be built in either Raymond or Alberta, causing both communities to seek out potential sites for the temple.
Alberta Stake President Edward J. Wood received a letter from Elder Orson F. Whitney stating the temple will be built in Cardston, Alberta.
President Joseph F. Smith dedicated the site for the Cardston Alberta Temple.
Ground was broken and construction of the house of the Lord began. Daniel Kent Greene of Glenwood, Alberta, presided at the groundbreaking.
Elder David O. McKay of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles placed and mortared the cornerstone for the Cardston temple.
The capstone for the Cardston temple was placed.
President Heber J. Grant dedicated the Cardston Alberta Temple in 11 sessions.
Elder Hugh B. Brown, second counselor of the First Presidency, rededicated the Cardston temple after undergoing extensive renovation.
A total of 101,519 people attended the nine-day open house. According to Regional Representative, Elder Lynn Rosenvall, visitors traveled at least 100 miles to visit the Cardston temple.
President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the Cardston temple after it was closed for three years due to renovation.
The temple was named a Canadian Historic Site by the Canadian government. Elder Ted. E. Brewerton of the Quorum of the Seventy and a native of Raymond, Alberta, attended the ceremonies in which the house of the Lord was named.
President Hugh B. Brown (in 1962)
President Gordon B. Hinckley (in 1991)
348 3rd Street West
Cardston, Alberta T0K 0K0
Canada
(1) 403-653-3552
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Canada. It was also the first outside of the United States and Hawaii.
Alberta Stake President Edward J. Wood headed the construction process and was the first temple president for the Cardston temple.
The Relief Society General Board initiated a penny subscription which allowed them to generate more than $13,000 to contribute towards construction of the temple.
