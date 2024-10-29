Announcement of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Richard and Julienne Dance, members of the Hayden Lake Idaho Stake who live near Coeur d’Alene, said people in the north Idaho area have been praying about a temple for several years. The nearest temple has been in Spokane, Washington, a drive of two or three hours.

“It was a surprise when the Coeur d’Alene temple announcement was made, though we had been hoping for a temple nearby. It is indeed an answer to prayer,” the couple wrote in an email to the Church News.

The Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

The Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple will be built in or near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.