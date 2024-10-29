Menu
Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Idaho, with a pin in Coeur d’Alene, in the north of the state.
The location of Coeur d’Alene in relation to the state of Idaho.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Richard and Julienne Dance, members of the Hayden Lake Idaho Stake who live near Coeur d’Alene, said people in the north Idaho area have been praying about a temple for several years. The nearest temple has been in Spokane, Washington, a drive of two or three hours.

“It was a surprise when the Coeur d’Alene temple announcement was made, though we had been hoping for a temple nearby. It is indeed an answer to prayer,” the couple wrote in an email to the Church News.

Timeline of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Oct. 6, 2024, during October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

The Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple will be built in or near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Idaho had approximately 476,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,228 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Coeur d’Alene at the time of its announcement was the Spokane Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 20 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location
Appointments
