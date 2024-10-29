Announcement of the Dublin Ireland Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Dublin Ireland Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Dublin Ireland Stake President Mark A. Coffey said that the members are “absolutely thrilled” about a temple for Ireland. “While it was announced for Dublin, this will be the first Irish temple and will be a huge blessing to the members all over Ireland,” he wrote in an email to the Church News. There are challenges with going to temples in Preston, England, or London, England, due to visa restrictions or the cost of travel, particularly for young adults and new members.

“While we understand that this announcement is the beginning,” said President Coffey, “our members are eager to contribute and help bring the Church into greater prominence in this land of saints and scholars.”

The Dublin Ireland Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Dublin Ireland Temple

The Dublin Ireland Temple will be built in or near Dublin, Ireland. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.