Liverpool Australia Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Australia, with a pin in Liverpool, in the southeast of the country.
The location of Liverpool in relation to the continent of Australia. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Liverpool Australia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Liverpool Australia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Elder Philip J. Barton, an Area Seventy in the Pacific Area, and his wife, Sister Kieryn Barton, attended the Sunday afternoon session of general conference along with their family. They were visiting from southern Sydney, Australia, and shared how surprised and grateful they felt knowing the newly announced house of the Lord in Liverpool, Australia, would allow them to have a temple approximately 15 to 20 minutes away from their home.

“We were just shocked,” Sister Barton said, adding that she and her husband spent the session’s last hymn in tears realizing what a “massive blessing” it will be to them and the members in the area to have a temple so close.

Said Elder Barton, “There’s a lot of stakes and members that are around that location, and I think that they will be able to make the temple much more a part of their daily lives, because it’s just going to be so close to them.”

Timeline of the Liverpool Australia Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Liverpool, Australia, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Liverpool Australia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Liverpool Australia Temple

The Liverpool Australia Temple will be built in or near Liverpool, Australia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Australia. It will also be the second temple in the greater Sydney area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Australia had approximately 160,000 Latter-day Saints in about 300 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Liverpool at the time of its announcement was the Sydney Australia Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Liverpool

Australia

