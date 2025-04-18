Announcement of the Liverpool Australia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Liverpool Australia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Elder Philip J. Barton, an Area Seventy in the Pacific Area, and his wife, Sister Kieryn Barton, attended the Sunday afternoon session of general conference along with their family. They were visiting from southern Sydney, Australia, and shared how surprised and grateful they felt knowing the newly announced house of the Lord in Liverpool, Australia, would allow them to have a temple approximately 15 to 20 minutes away from their home.

“We were just shocked,” Sister Barton said, adding that she and her husband spent the session’s last hymn in tears realizing what a “massive blessing” it will be to them and the members in the area to have a temple so close.

Said Elder Barton, “There’s a lot of stakes and members that are around that location, and I think that they will be able to make the temple much more a part of their daily lives, because it’s just going to be so close to them.”

Architecture and Design of the Liverpool Australia Temple

The Liverpool Australia Temple will be built in or near Liverpool, Australia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.