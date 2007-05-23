In the News
23 May 2007
10 June 2012
The Manaus Brazil Temple was announced May 23, 2007, in a letter by the First Presidency to local Church leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple June 20, 2008. Elder Charles Didier of the Seventy and president of the Brazil Area presided over the ceremony.
A public open house was held from May 18 to June 2, 2012. Around 42,000 people toured the temple during this time.
Approximately 1,200 Latter-day Saint youth performed in a cultural celebration held June 9, 2012. The event was broadcast to other locations throughout Brazil.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions June 10, 2012, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.
Ground was broken for the Manaus temple in the same month that the Curitiba Brazil Temple was dedicated. The Curitiba temple’s dedication happened June 1, 2008.
At the time of its dedication, the Manaus temple served Latter-day Saints in 14 stakes, districts and branches in the Amazon River Basin.
The temple is located around 15 miles north of the Amazon River and around 250 feet from the Rio Negro.
It was dedicated the month after the Kansas City Missouri Temple was dedicated.
The Manaus temple was the second temple dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf as a counselor in the First Presidency.
