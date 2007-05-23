Menu
Dedication of the Manaus Brazil Temple

Manaus is located along northern Brazil’s Rio Negro River and isolated by large waterways and dense forests. Prior to the Caracas Venezuela Temple dedication in 2000 and the Manaus Brazil Temple dedication in 2012, members of the Church in Manaus would embark on 15-day round-trip journeys by bus and boat to attend the São Paulo Brazil Temple.

The journey often included buses that broke down, as well as occasional robberies and attacks, making it not just long but dangerous for Manaus Latter-day Saints to travel.

“They gave all that they had to receive the blessings to be an eternal family,” said Elder Claudio R. M. Costa — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area — at the Manaus temple’s dedication on June 10, 2012.

Presiding over the dedication, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, said, “Who would have thought [30 years ago] that right here on the Rio Negro River there would be this beautiful edifice of a temple?”

A local Manaus member said that the temple “is a piece of heaven for us.”

“We had a dream about the temple,” said another member, Francisco Reghin. “Now the dream is realized.”

Herminia Gutierrez de Arballo said at the dedication, “The hands of God have touched the people of Manaus.”

Attending the dedication with President Uchtdorf were his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou accept this temple as the gift of our hearts and hands. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times and be felt by all who come within its portals. May a mantle of holiness come upon this sacred edifice. May it stand as a beacon of everlasting truth and light in this beautiful and unique part of Thy creation. Wilt Thou protect it from any who may be disposed to harm or defile it in any way.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Manaus Brazil Temple here.

Timeline of the Manaus Brazil Temple

May
23
2007
Announced

The Manaus Brazil Temple was announced May 23, 2007, in a letter by the First Presidency to local Church leaders. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

June
20
2008
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple June 20, 2008. Elder Charles Didier of the Seventy and president of the Brazil Area presided over the ceremony.

May
18
2012
Open house

A public open house was held from May 18 to June 2, 2012. Around 42,000 people toured the temple during this time.

June
09
2012
Cultural celebration

Approximately 1,200 Latter-day Saint youth performed in a cultural celebration held June 9, 2012. The event was broadcast to other locations throughout Brazil.

June
10
2012
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in three sessions June 10, 2012, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

The Manaus Brazil Temple was announced on May 23, 2007. A groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Elder Charles Didier on June 20, 2008. Nearly four years later, a public open house was held from May 18 to June 2, 2012, and a cultural celebration on June 9, 2012. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated the Manaus Brazil Temple on June 10, 2012.

Architecture and Design of the Manaus Brazil Temple

Standing on 7.7 acres, the Manaus Brazil Temple is a total of 32,032 square feet and built 126 feet high. The exterior was made with Branco Paris granite from Brazil, with three tall art-glass windows on the front facade. Various trees — including palm trees — are found throughout the temple grounds.

The interior was decorated with a blue-and-earth-tone color scheme, the flooring made of Giallo Ornamental, Giallo Jasmine and Azul Imperial granites.

Emperador Light and Crema Marfil marble accents from Turkey and Spain are featured throughout the temple. The majority of the wood is Brazilian ipe and tauari. The chandeliers are made of Swarovski crystal.

Interior Photos of the Manaus Brazil Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

23 May 2007

Dedicated

10 June 2012

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

César Augusto Seiguer Milder & Maureen Daisy de Paula Milder

Location

Avenida Coronel Teixeira #3162

Ponta Negra

69037-000 Manaus, Amazonas

Brazil


Appointments

View schedule and book online

(55) 92-3212-7270

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil. Other temples previously dedicated in Brazil included the São Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre, Campinas and Curitiba temples.

Fact #2

Ground was broken for the Manaus temple in the same month that the Curitiba Brazil Temple was dedicated. The Curitiba temple’s dedication happened June 1, 2008.

Fact #3

At the time of its dedication, the Manaus temple served Latter-day Saints in 14 stakes, districts and branches in the Amazon River Basin.

Fact #4

The temple is located around 15 miles north of the Amazon River and around 250 feet from the Rio Negro.

Fact #5

It was dedicated the month after the Kansas City Missouri Temple was dedicated.

Fact #6

The Manaus temple was the second temple dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf as a counselor in the First Presidency.

