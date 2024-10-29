Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Maputo Mozambique Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Mozambique, with a pin in Maputo, in the south of the country.
The location of Maputo in relation to the country of Mozambique.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Maputo Mozambique Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Maputo Mozambique Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Maputo temple will be the second house of the Lord in the country, after the April 2021 announcement of the Beira Mozambique Temple.

Timeline of the Maputo Mozambique Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Maputo, Mozambique, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Maputo Mozambique Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Maputo Mozambique Temple

The Maputo Mozambique Temple will be built in or near Maputo, Mozambique. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Mozambique.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mozambique had approximately 25,000 Latter-day Saints among 70 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Maputo at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 280 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Maputo

Mozambique

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Mozambique.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mozambique had approximately 25,000 Latter-day Saints among 70 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Maputo at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 280 miles away.