Announcement of the Maputo Mozambique Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Maputo Mozambique Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Maputo temple will be the second house of the Lord in the country, after the April 2021 announcement of the Beira Mozambique Temple.

The Maputo Mozambique Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Maputo Mozambique Temple

The Maputo Mozambique Temple will be built in or near Maputo, Mozambique. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.