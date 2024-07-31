Menu
Milan Italy Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Italy, with a pin in Milan, in the north of the country.
The location of Milan in relation to the country of Italy.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Milan Italy Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Milan Italy Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Milan Italy Temple will be the second house of the Lord in the country, following the Rome Italy Temple, dedicated in 2019 by President Nelson. The entire First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in multiple dedicatory sessions of the historic house of the Lord there. Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — later the fifth President of the Church — was among the first missionaries to serve in Italy in 1850. Today, Italy is home to more than 28,000 Latter-day Saints in around 100 congregations.

Timeline of the Milan Italy Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Milan, Italy, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Milan Italy Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Milan Italy Temple

The Milan Italy Temple will be built in or near Milan, Italy. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Italy.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Italy had more than 28,000 Latter-day Saints among nearly 100 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Milan at the time of its announcement was the Bern Switzerland Temple, a distance of approximately 130 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Milan

Italy

Appointments
