Announcement of the Milan Italy Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Milan Italy Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Milan Italy Temple will be the second house of the Lord in the country, following the Rome Italy Temple, dedicated in 2019 by President Nelson. The entire First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in multiple dedicatory sessions of the historic house of the Lord there. Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — later the fifth President of the Church — was among the first missionaries to serve in Italy in 1850. Today, Italy is home to more than 28,000 Latter-day Saints in around 100 congregations.

The Milan Italy Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Milan Italy Temple

The Milan Italy Temple will be built in or near Milan, Italy. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.