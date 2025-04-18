Menu
Norfolk Virginia Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Virginia, with a pin in Norfolk, in the east of the state.
The location of Norfolk in relation to the state of Virginia. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Norfolk Virginia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Norfolk Virginia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Mark E. Smith of the Chesapeake Virginia Stake said tears flowed when local Saints heard the announcement. It was completely unexpected since the Richmond temple is within a two-to-four-hour drive for many of their members.

“I envision more temple workers, easy day trips for the youth and more work being done in the temple by the faithful coastal Saints in this area,” he said. “It may also make it easier for all of the faithful Saints serving in the U.S. military who come through this area, to add a temple trip to their visit. We could not be happier, and it brings joy to the lives of many.”

Timeline of the Norfolk Virginia Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Norfolk, Virginia, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Norfolk Virginia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Norfolk Virginia Temple

The Norfolk Virginia Temple will be built in or near Norfolk, Virginia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Virginia had approximately 100,000 Latter-day Saints in about 210 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Norfolk at the time of its announcement was the Richmond Virginia Temple, a distance of approximately 90 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Norfolk, Virginia

United States

Appointments
