Announcement of the Norfolk Virginia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Norfolk Virginia Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Mark E. Smith of the Chesapeake Virginia Stake said tears flowed when local Saints heard the announcement. It was completely unexpected since the Richmond temple is within a two-to-four-hour drive for many of their members.

“I envision more temple workers, easy day trips for the youth and more work being done in the temple by the faithful coastal Saints in this area,” he said. “It may also make it easier for all of the faithful Saints serving in the U.S. military who come through this area, to add a temple trip to their visit. We could not be happier, and it brings joy to the lives of many.”

The Norfolk Virginia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Norfolk Virginia Temple

The Norfolk Virginia Temple will be built in or near Norfolk, Virginia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.